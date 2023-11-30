Tesla Cybertruck removes mention of 500-mile range three motor model The Cybertruck's range is now listed between 320-340 miles depending on which model you get.

It’s been four years since Tesla revealed the Cybertruck, a bulky EV that the manufacturer describes as “built for any adventure.” After infamously cracking the window while trying to demonstrate the vehicle’s durability, Elon Musk and company have been retooling and working on the Cybertruck behind the scene for the past handful of years. At today’s Delivery Event we learned several new details about the Cybertruck including the fact that its maximum range has gone down considerably since its initial reveal.

The updated specs for the Cybertruck came during the Delivery Event today. Hosted by Elon Musk, the event featured the latest look at the EV and the delivery of the first vehicles to consumers. The updated specs reveal that the Cybertruck’s range is 340 miles (All-Wheel Drive) and 320 miles (Cyberbeast) depending on which model you buy. This is a considerable drop from the 500 miles that the Cybertruck originally boasted.



Source: Tesla

While the 500 mile range would’ve made the Cybertruck by far Tesla’s longest-range vehicle, the 320-340 range puts it much more in line with the manufacturer’s other offerings. That said, Tesla does have a solution for users still looking to squeeze every mile possible out of their Cybertruck. Tesla is selling a range extender that will increase the Cybertruck’s mileage by roughly 130. It’s unclear how much the range extender will cost.

The Cybertruck reveal also included a segment in which the vehicle was shown to tow a Porsche 911 faster than the sports car can drive on its own. The company showed the vehicle driving on a variety of different terrain and being used to power other products and appliances. Lastly, the Cybertruck has received a significant price hike since its initial reveal. Outside of the handful of vehicles delivered by Elon Musk today, Cybertruck shipments are expected to happen in 2025.