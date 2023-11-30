Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 to launch beside Ultimate Edition, livestream announced Update 2.1 is going to ship alongside Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and CD Projekt RED is having a livestream to discuss its features.

With Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition right around the corner, CD Projekt RED has an enormous update full of highly requested features to roll out with it. Update 2.1 will ship with the Ultimate Edition and will be a free update to those who already own the game. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 is also supposed to ship on the disc of physical versions of the game. It’s going to be a massive new update, so CD Projekt RED is going to be having a special livestream to discuss the details of what’s coming.

CD Projekt RED shared details about Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 and the livestream that will accompany it on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter this week. On December 1, 2023, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, Cyberpunk 2077 developers will go live with on the CD Projekt RED Twitch channel to discuss various highlights of Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.1.

Source: CD Projekt RED

The devs have teased several times over that this update will be a huge one for the game, bringing a variety of much-requested features to the game. The scope of this update is exciting considering that once CD Projekt dropped the 2.0 overhaul of Cyberpunk 2077 for the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, further massive updates weren’t expected beyond maintenance. Not only is CD Projekt RED promising another big update, but it sounds like there are going to be some very fun changes coming to the game.

With the Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 livestream planned for later this week, you’ll want to stay tuned here at Shacknews for details the patch. We’ll share the coverage on the Cyberpunk 2077 topic as news drops.