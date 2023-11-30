New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Remnant 2 and Far Cry 6 headline December 2023's Xbox Game Pass lineup

SteamWorld Build, Goat Simulator 3, and Rise of the Tomb Raider are also coming to the platform.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
On the final day of November, Microsoft has announced the slate of video games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass next month across consoles, PC, and Cloud Gaming. The company is looking to end 2023 with a bang, with titles like Remnant 2 and Far Cry 6 leading the charge for Xbox Game Pass’ December 2023 lineup.

The latest slate of Xbox Game Pass titles were posted on Xbox Wire this morning. As previously mentioned, both Remnant 2 and Far Cry 6 will be coming to Game Pass (Console, Cloud, and PC). In fact, Remnant 2 is available starting today. Far Cry 6 will arrive on December 14. Here are the rest of the December 2023 Xbox Game Pass entries as well as their respective release dates and platforms:

  • Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available Now
  • Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - Available Now
  • Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1
  • SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1
  • Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5
  • While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5
  • World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5
  • Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 7
  • Against the Storm (PC) – December 8
  • Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 12
  • Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14
  • Chivalry 2 – December 6
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service – December 6

With new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout December, you should have plenty to keep you occupied during the holiday. If none of these games tickle your fancy, 2023 has been filled with gems for you to check out in your free time. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on Xbox Game Pass and the rest of Microsoft’s gaming endeavors.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

