Remnant 2 and Far Cry 6 headline December 2023's Xbox Game Pass lineup SteamWorld Build, Goat Simulator 3, and Rise of the Tomb Raider are also coming to the platform.

On the final day of November, Microsoft has announced the slate of video games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass next month across consoles, PC, and Cloud Gaming. The company is looking to end 2023 with a bang, with titles like Remnant 2 and Far Cry 6 leading the charge for Xbox Game Pass’ December 2023 lineup.

The latest slate of Xbox Game Pass titles were posted on Xbox Wire this morning. As previously mentioned, both Remnant 2 and Far Cry 6 will be coming to Game Pass (Console, Cloud, and PC). In fact, Remnant 2 is available starting today. Far Cry 6 will arrive on December 14. Here are the rest of the December 2023 Xbox Game Pass entries as well as their respective release dates and platforms:



Source: Gearbox Publishing

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available Now

Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - Available Now

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 7

Against the Storm (PC) – December 8

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 12

Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

Chivalry 2 – December 6

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – December 6

With new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout December, you should have plenty to keep you occupied during the holiday. If none of these games tickle your fancy, 2023 has been filled with gems for you to check out in your free time.