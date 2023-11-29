IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 god roll - Destiny 2 Relive the glory days of Destiny 2 Year 1 with this IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 PvE and PvP god roll.

For many, Season of the Witch will go down as one of the best seasons Destiny has experienced. Not only that, the season introduced a new rotating weekly playlist which is now home to many powerful weapons including the IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3.

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 is a Solar, Rapid-Fire Frame, Shotgun, and carries a serious punch across plenty of activities due to its powerful perk combinations. This old-school fan-favourite returns to build on the hype it created all those years ago when it first dropped in the Warmind expansion.

How to get IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 can be acquired from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield when it is the active mission in the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. You will need five red border drops of this before you can craft it.

PvE - IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 god roll

The IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3, when first introduced in Warmind, went down a storm and now it’s back with a larger perk pool and the option to craft it. This god roll Shotgun offers some great utility in the current sandbox.

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Grave Robber (All equipped weapons get refilled from reserves on melee kills) Perk 2 One-Two Punch (Increases melee damage for 1.22 seconds after hitting a target with all 12 Shotgun pellets. Melee damage increases: 100 percent increased unpowered melee damage. 40 percent increased powered melee damage. Increases Melee Damage against bosses and vehicles by a further 25 percent) Origin Trait Rasputin’s Arsenal (Refills 50 percent of the Magazine on elemental, barrier, or Guardian shield breaks) Masterwork Stability or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start off with Corkscrew Rifling to bump up three essential stats for this god roll: Stability, Range and Handing. Add Tactical Mag for much needed Stability, which also adds an extra shot to the Magazine. The Reload bump comes in handy when taking on tankier enemies and helps IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 get back into the fight more efficiently.

Grave Robber and One-Two Punch are the stand out combination for this god roll. This works exceptionally well with powerful builds using Exotic armor pieces such as the Titan’s Synthoceps, Hunter Liar’s Handshake, or Warlock Necrotic Grips. Grave Robber refills all of your equipped weapons on melee kills and One-Two Punch grants a huge buff to melee damage on both powered and regular hits as long as all Shotgun pellets hit the target. Get up close to your target and make sure they eat the full blast of the Shotgun then hit them with a melee which will come in strong enough to take down the strongest foes.

PvP - IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 god roll

Rapid-Fire Frame Shotguns in general are not widely used in the current meta but it’s quick fire can be taken advantage of when squaring up to opponents in the Crucible.

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Threat Detector (Grants one or two stacks while within 15 meters of one to two or more enemies. Bonuses at one to two stacks: +15|+40 Stability. +18|+60 Reload. +25|+100 Handling. +0.9x|+0.81x Handling animation duration) Perk 2 Swashbuckler (Weapon kills grant 1 stack of Swashbuckler for 4.5 seconds. Melee kills grant all five stacks. Buff duration is refreshed on weapon or Melee kills. Damage Increase at 1|2|3|4|5 stacks: 6.7 percent | 13.3 percent | 20 percent | 26.6 percent | 33.3 percent) Origin Trait Rasputin’s Arsenal (Refills 50 percent of the Magazine on elemental, barrier, or Guardian shield breaks) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

To begin this god roll, start off with Smallbore for bumps to both Range and Stability. Range to keep your pellet spread consistent when the target is further away and Stability which helps with follow up shots, helping the barrel come down faster for the next blast. Accurized Rounds then add more Range, making IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 more lethal at distance.

Threat Detector rewards aggressive play by gaining its boost when enemies are pinging your radar. The Stability and Reload boons from this perk are really effective when moving from target to target. Swashbuckler then finishes off this god roll by adding a damage buff on kills but where it really shines is from melee kills. Landing a melee to finish a kill after a blast of this Shotgun will grant an immediate 33.3 percent damage increase. Get the next shot right and your enemy won’t stand a chance of escape due to this powerful blast.

The returning IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3 does a fantastic job of rolling back the years to give a true feel of its glory days.