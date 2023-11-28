Cable Guys Ikons controller holder 2024 showcase EXG Pro has come along with the latest in its Cable Guys Ikons controller holder line and Shacknews takes a first look.

The team at EXG Pro has been creating novel ways to hold gamepads for years. For those looking for more outside-the-box solutions for holding and charging their console controller or other mobile device, there are Cable Guys Ikons. Shacknews recently had an opportunity to check out what's next in this gadget line.

The latest Cable Guys Ikons feature some of the most recognizable faces of pop culture. There's a full Marvel's Spider-Man line that includes Spidey, Venom, Ghost Spider (Spider-Gwen), Anti-Venom, and many more. The are also new Ikons based on the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Lilo & Stitch, Sonic the Hedgehog, and other exciting properties.

Cable Guys Ikons are available at a retailer near you, though check out this video, because it does point out a few retailer-exclusive items. For more fun videos just like this one, head over and subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.