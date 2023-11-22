Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2023

Everybody has reported in for Black Friday deals! Nintendo, the last holdout, has come in with deals on some of its best games. That includes a lot of first-party titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi's Mansion 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Plus, a lot of the best third-party titles of the year after on sale. You'd normally have to dig around for deals like Sonic Superstars, but fortunately, we've done the digging for you!

PlayStation and Xbox's Black Friday sales are still going and feature many of their best first-party titles, as well as a lot of the top games of 2023 and beyond. Pick the game that you've been aching to play and enjoy it.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

