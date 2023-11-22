Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2023

Everybody has reported in for Black Friday deals! Nintendo, the last holdout, has come in with deals on some of its best games. That includes a lot of first-party titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi's Mansion 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Plus, a lot of the best third-party titles of the year after on sale. You'd normally have to dig around for deals like Sonic Superstars, but fortunately, we've done the digging for you!
PlayStation and Xbox's Black Friday sales are still going and feature many of their best first-party titles, as well as a lot of the top games of 2023 and beyond. Pick the game that you've been aching to play and enjoy it.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Deceive Inc. - $10.00 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Last Stop - $10.00 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Black Friday 2023 Sale
- Starfield - $55.99 (20% off)
- Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Editions - $119.98 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $63.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $39.99 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $27.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $48.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 24 - $41.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- F1 23 - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $19.99 (60% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Lamplighters League - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $24.49 (65% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $25.66 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $17.49 (75% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $27.99 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $23.99 (70% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive Daredevil Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Black Friday 2023 Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- PlayStation Black Friday 2023 Sale
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain [PSVR2] - $39.59 (34% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $13.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $56.79 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $39.99 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Lies of P - $47.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Payday 3 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $27.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- NHL 24 - $41.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- F1 23 - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- High on Life - $25.99 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Premium Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $19.99 (60% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Complete Hero Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $24.49 (65% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row - $19.79 (67% ff)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $14.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $17.49 (75% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $27.99 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (60% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive Daredevil Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Black Friday 2023 Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Humanity - $19.79 (67% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock Bundle - $22.49 (25% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - $11.99 (20% off)
- Bugsnax - $9.99 (60% off)
- Trek To Yomi - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mighty Goose - $7.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tinykin - $12.49 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyber Deals
- Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (33% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $40.15 (33% off)
- Fire Emblem Engage - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- MythForge - $20.09 (33% off)
- Bayonetta 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $25.15 (58% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fae Farm - $44.99 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tunic - $20.09 (30% off)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer - $17.49 (30% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $9.99 (83% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $12.49 (75% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $12.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires Conspiracy - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $34.99 (30% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.74 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $31.99 (20% off)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - $41.99 (30% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- WB Games Black Friday Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Black Friday Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Jackbox Games Cyber Deals Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $27.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $13.74 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $12.49 (50% off)
- Drawful 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $5.49 (45% off)
- Quiplash - $4.99 (50% off)
- Fibbage XL - $4.99 (50% off)
- Aspyr's Cyber Deals Sale
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $59.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 (55% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $4.99 (75% off)
- InnerSpace - $1.99 (90% off)
- Chorus Worldwide Games Cyber Deals Sale
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - $11.99 (20% off)
- Coffee Talk - $7.79 (40% off)
- A Space for the Unbound - $13.99 (30% off)
- When the Past was Around - $5.09 (40% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Invasion Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- Overwatch 2 Complete Hero Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bethesda Black Friday Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central - $25.99 (35% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona Collection - $58.49 (35% off)
- Super Bomberman 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Gunbrella - $11.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $18.74 (25% off)
- 30XX - $15.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $47.99 (20% off)
- WrestleQuest - $19.49 (35% off)
- Legend Bowl - $18.74 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $11.99 (40% off)
- RiffTrax: The Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- BIT.TRIP COLLECTION - $2.45 (75% off)
