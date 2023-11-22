Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2023

It's that time again. Not only is it Black Friday, but the Steam Autumn Sale is now underway. Hundreds of games are on sale and we're spotlighting as many of the biggest deals as we can. You can also check out Black Friday sales from the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, Battle.net, the Ubisoft Store, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and many others.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- Battle.net Black Friday Sale
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Complete Hero Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Black Friday Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
For the duration of the Epic Black Friday Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 33% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.
- Earthlock - FREE until 11/23
- Surviving the Aftermath - FREE until 11/23
- Rage 2 Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/2)
- Centipede: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/13)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $55.99 (30% off)
- Epic Games Black Friday 2023 Sale
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
- Starfield [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $32.69 (46% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $42.69 (39% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $36.59 (39% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $11.09 (63% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $41.39 (31% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.89 (49% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $32.39 (73% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.49 (42% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.49 (54% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.09 (87% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.95 (26% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $45.98 (23% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $33.34 (44% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $16.02 (47% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $35.89 (40% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [Steam] - $41.02 (32% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $34.59 (42% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $23.49 (53% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $29.29 (51% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $34.49 (43% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $22.95 (43% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.76 (59% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.24 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $10.84 (57% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.19 (80% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $13.95 (72% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $11.84 (61% off)
Gamersgate
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Evil Dead GOTY Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.87 (32% off)
- Moving Out 2 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Victoria 3 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $16.49 (34% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $9.37 (63% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.90 (75% off)
GamesPlanet
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $24.50 (39% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $37.99 (37% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/22)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $55.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- System Shock - $27.99 (30% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $16.24 (35% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $12.49 (50% off)
- Evil West - $19.99 (60% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $15.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $15.39 (45% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $9.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City - $11.24 (55% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $24.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.39 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $6.49 (35% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 6,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Black Friday Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- For the King 2 [Steam] - $19.49 (22% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $34.44 (43% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $41.64 (41% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.23 (71% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $23.49 (61% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.93 (36% off)
- Redfall [Steam] - $14.87 (79% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Evil Dead GOTY Edition [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $26.10 (74% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.75 (74% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $14.02 (36% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $13.59 (32% off)
- After Us [Steam] - $13.05 (56% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $14.75 (51% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- God of Rock [Steam] - $10.80 (64% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
- Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $13.86 (75% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, Prodeus, SCP: Secret Files, and Souldiers. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more to get CRYPTARK. Pay $5 or more to also receive Wall World and God of Weapons. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paint the Town Red and Dead Estate. Pay $13 or more to also receive Lumencraft and Barony. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Super Bunny Man, Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends, Webbed, Hoa, One Hand Clapping, Will You Snail, Toodee & Topdee, and Minute of Islands. These activate on Steam.
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Epic] - $55.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tunic [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Temtem [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (82% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cyber Shadow [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Black Friday Fest 2023 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft Black Friday Sale
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $35.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $49.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday Sale.
Steam
The Steam Autumn Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. We ask that you please understand, but also, if we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments and we'll make sure to add it in post. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!
The Steam Deck is not among the sale items this time around, partly due to the release of the new Steam Deck OLED. However, the old Steak Deck models are on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details. Plus, be sure to check out the Steam Deck Dock. That is on sale.
No more delays! We're diving into the deals! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $20.39 (66% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $7.67 (93% off)
- Starfield - $55.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P - $47.99 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $39.59 (34% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEK until 11/28 @ 10AM PT)
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Exoprimal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $55.18 (39% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Fae Farm - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $15.99 (20% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver - $15.99 (20% off)
- BattleBit Remastered [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $19.99 (20% off)
- Gunbrella - $11.99 (20% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $27.99 (20% off)
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd - $19.99 (20% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $41.99 (30% off)
- Pizza Tower - $14.99 (25% off)
- Humanity - $19.79 (34% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $29.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $24.79 (38% off)
- After Us - $14.99 (50% off)
- Park Beyond - $19.49 (61% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Hi-Fi Rush - $22.49 (25% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $32.99 (45% off)
- Wild Hearts - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tron: Identity - $11.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.48 (36% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $20.99 (65% off)
- Atomic Heart - $34.79 (42% off)
- Dune Spice Wars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $14.99 (50% off)
- Stray - $19.79 (34% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Pack - $49.80 (78% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $10.19 (66% off)
- Trombone Champ - $7.49 (50% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Storyteller - $9.89 (34% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $12.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $11.99 (60% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $12.99 (35% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $20.39 (60% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $17.49 (65% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus - $10.19 (66% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $25.99 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.95 (32% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversasry Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Quarry - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $23.90 (70% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Collection - $22.05 (69% off)
- Digimon Survive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $9.89 (84% off)
- New World - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rollerdrome - $9.89 (67% off)
- OlliOlli World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights - $11.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Arise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $11.99 (80% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $24.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Bundle - $25.15 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $8.99 (85% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole + South Park: The Stick of Truth - $8.99 (82% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $26.99 (55% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $24.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $14.99 (75% off)
- F1 23 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $17.57 (54% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $15.99 (60% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods - $8.99 (70% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $5.99 (60% off)
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Terra Nil - $17.49 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Humankind - $12.49 (75% off)
- Soundfall - $7.49 (75% off)
- Chorus - $9.99 (75% off)
- Escape Academy - $12.99 (35% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.24 (25% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $13.99 (30% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Hunt: Showdown Grunt Wipe Out Bundle - $11.87 (83% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- KeyWe - $8.49 (66% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Maneater - $13.99 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.24 (35% off)
- Black Mesa - $3.99 (80% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $19.79 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $10.24 (92% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
- The Deux Ex Collection - $9.55 (89% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $4.79 (40% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (90% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $9.99 (60% off)
- Last Stop - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Pathless - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Firewatch - $3.99 (80% off)
- Sons of the Forest [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Relic Hunters Legend [Steam Early Access] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition [Steam Early Access] - $50.38 (50% off)
- Inkbound [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Slime Rancher 2 [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam Early Access] - $10.71 (33% off)
- Peglin [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Samurai Gunn 2 [Steam Early Access] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Crab Champions [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Turbo Golf Racing [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Project Zomboid [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (50% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $5.99 (76% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Factory Town - $7.99 (60% off)
- Squad - $24.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $9.89 (67% off)
- Lost Ruins - $11.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.70 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.93 (88% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - $49.86 (55% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.79 (82% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition - $26.38 (64% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $4.99 (90% off)
- Brawlhalla (All Legends Pack) - $19.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $7.99 (60% off)
- Killer Instinct - $13.19 (67% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $4.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.80 (84% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $15.59 (88% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous Commander Premium Edition - $22.74 (65% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Planet Zoo - $13.49 (70% off)
- Planet Coaster - $13.49 (70% off)
- Temtem - $22.49 (25% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $12.99 (35% off)
- A Little to the Left - $9.74 (35% off)
- Pupperazzi - $12.99 (35% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Fights in Tight Spaces - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Griftlands - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $11.60 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Subnautica Deep Ocean Bundle - $17.80 (70% off)
- Amnesia Re-collection Bundle - $21.23 (72% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Space Engineers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Arma 3 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Barotruama - $19.94 (43% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $14.99 (50% off)
- RimWorld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $5.09 (66% off)
- Prison Architect - $5.99 (80% off)
- Golf It! - $4.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $8.99 (55% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $13.39 (73% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $9.74 (35% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SnowRunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $19.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $7.49 (75% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Enhanced Classics Ultimate Bundle - $40.39 (73% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $1.99 (90% off)
- Castle Crashers - $4.49 (70% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $3.99 (80% off)
- Undertale - $2.99 (70% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
