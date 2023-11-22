New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2023

Good luck, everyone! The biggest sales of the year have kicked off at Steam and everywhere else.
Ozzie Mejia
It's that time again. Not only is it Black Friday, but the Steam Autumn Sale is now underway. Hundreds of games are on sale and we're spotlighting as many of the biggest deals as we can. You can also check out Black Friday sales from the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, Battle.net, the Ubisoft Store, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and many others.

Happy hunting, everyone!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

For the duration of the Epic Black Friday Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 33% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, Prodeus, SCP: Secret Files, and Souldiers. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more to get CRYPTARK. Pay $5 or more to also receive Wall World and God of Weapons. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paint the Town Red and Dead Estate. Pay $13 or more to also receive Lumencraft and Barony. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Super Bunny Man, Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends, Webbed, Hoa, One Hand Clapping, Will You Snail, Toodee & Topdee, and Minute of Islands. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.

Steam

The Steam Autumn Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. We ask that you please understand, but also, if we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments and we'll make sure to add it in post. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

The Steam Deck is not among the sale items this time around, partly due to the release of the new Steam Deck OLED. However, the old Steak Deck models are on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details. Plus, be sure to check out the Steam Deck Dock. That is on sale.

No more delays! We're diving into the deals! Here we go!

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

