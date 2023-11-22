New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Eminem is coming to Fortnite's Big Bang event

Marshall Mathers will be present for Fortnite's upcoming season-ending event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
2

Earlier this week, Epic Games announced Big Bang, an upcoming event that will bring the record-breaking Season OG to a close and usher in the next era of the battle royale game. With that news officially out, the developer has begun teasing what players can expect from the event. We now know that the Big Bang festivities will include an appearance by Eminem.

Epic Games confirmed its collaboration with Slim Shady in a tweet this morning. New artwork depicts the rapper rendered in the game, seemingly confirming that he’ll be getting an Outfit in the Item Shop. he’s surrounded by speakers and other musical equipment, teasing some sort of performance, as well as furthering speculation surrounding a musical element to Fortnite’s next season. Official artwork for the Big Bang event includes a guitar and a microphone.

Eminem also teased the collaboration in a post of his own. In a tweet captioned “calling all grandmas,” Mathers posted a video of an old-timey TV flipping through channels before landing on one that says “Fortnite.” The letters disappear one-by-one until there’s just the “E,” which flips to form Eminiem’s backwards E logo.

Interestingly enough, it seems that Epic Games’ upcoming collaborations won’t end with Eminem. LEGO tweeted an image of a LEGO llama, which was also featured in the key art for the Big Bang event.

It’s still unclear what Epic Games has up its sleeve for Fortnite’s Big Bang event, but the studio promises that December 2 will mark “a new beginning” for the game. We now know that Eminem will factor into the mix, somehow. Bookmark our Fortnite topic page for the latest news about the battle royale game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 22, 2023 8:35 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Eminem is coming to Fortnite's Big Bang event

    • Sanslogic
      reply
      November 22, 2023 9:00 AM

      Love or hate Fortnite they sure do some cool shit. Apex has regular world changing maps and stuff, but Fortnite is on a whole other level. Best COD can do is maybe have you spend money on a Nicmercs skin.

      Gonna at least login for the event. They tend to be pretty cool visually.

Hello, Meet Lola