Eminem is coming to Fortnite's Big Bang event Marshall Mathers will be present for Fortnite's upcoming season-ending event.

Earlier this week, Epic Games announced Big Bang, an upcoming event that will bring the record-breaking Season OG to a close and usher in the next era of the battle royale game. With that news officially out, the developer has begun teasing what players can expect from the event. We now know that the Big Bang festivities will include an appearance by Eminem.

Epic Games confirmed its collaboration with Slim Shady in a tweet this morning. New artwork depicts the rapper rendered in the game, seemingly confirming that he’ll be getting an Outfit in the Item Shop. he’s surrounded by speakers and other musical equipment, teasing some sort of performance, as well as furthering speculation surrounding a musical element to Fortnite’s next season. Official artwork for the Big Bang event includes a guitar and a microphone.

🛰 calling all grandmas 12.2 pic.twitter.com/5WhalpnOEW — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 21, 2023

Eminem also teased the collaboration in a post of his own. In a tweet captioned “calling all grandmas,” Mathers posted a video of an old-timey TV flipping through channels before landing on one that says “Fortnite.” The letters disappear one-by-one until there’s just the “E,” which flips to form Eminiem’s backwards E logo.

Interestingly enough, it seems that Epic Games’ upcoming collaborations won’t end with Eminem. LEGO tweeted an image of a LEGO llama, which was also featured in the key art for the Big Bang event.

It’s still unclear what Epic Games has up its sleeve for Fortnite’s Big Bang event, but the studio promises that December 2 will mark “a new beginning” for the game. We now know that Eminem will factor into the mix, somehow. Bookmark our Fortnite topic page for the latest news about the battle royale game.