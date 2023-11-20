Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt resigns from GM's robotaxi subsidiary Vogt's roles will be taken up by previous Cruise VP of Engineering Mo Elshenawy, who will now take on the role of President and CTO of Cruise.

Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise Self-Driving Cars and a driverless robotaxi subsidiary of GM, has resigned. Reportedly the resignation comes out of major missteps in Vogt’s leadership. His duties will be taken up by former Cruise Vice President of Engineering, Mo Elshenawy, who is advancing to roles of President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Cruise. These changes are set to take effect immediately.

The resignation of Kyle Vogt from Cruise was first reported in a statement to CNBC, and later confirmed by Vogt on his personal Twitter. Vogt’s resignation comes after a number of issues the company faced under his watch. Previously, Cruise issued a recall of 950 robotaxi driverless vehicles and suspended operations and on public roads due to incidents that drew public criticism from first responders and elected politicians. It got to the point that the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended the company’s driving and testing permits due to “unreasonable risk to public safety.”

Former Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt shared word of his resignation from the company alongside some kind words about its future and what he will be doing next.

For his part, Vogt doesn’t speak ill of Cruise and instead shares optimism about the company’s future.

The last 10 years have been amazing, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped Cruise along the way. The startup I launched in my garage has given over 250,000 driverless rides across several cities, with each ride inspiring people with a small taste of the future.



Cruise is still just getting started, and I believe it has a great future ahead. The folks at Cruise are brilliant, driven, and resilient. They’re executing on a solid, multi-year roadmap and an exciting product vision. I’m thrilled to see what Cruise has in store next!

Vogt shares that he will be spending time with his family in the meantime as he explores new ideas. Meanwhile, GM’s Cruise has been in competition with Amazon and Zoox in the driverless vehicle space and is expected to continue working to right its direction under new leadership. Stay tuned as we continue to cover news in the autonomous vehicle space.