Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 17: Black Friday begins on Xbox and PlayStation

You've waited all month for a crack at big savings. Your time has arrived if you're a PlayStation or Xbox owner. Black Friday sales have kicked off on both platforms. The biggest games of the year are on sale and that includes first-time discounts on games like Street Fighter 6, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, Payday 3, and many others. You're also going to find a lot of first-party titles on sale, which includes the first discount on Starfield for Xbox. PlayStation is countering with deals on its first-party library, which includes a discount on the full Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and the Horizon Call of the Mountain VR adventure.

Sorry, Nintendo fans. Your time arrives next week.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.