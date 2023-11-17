Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 17: Black Friday begins on Xbox and PlayStation

You've waited all month for a crack at big savings. Your time has arrived if you're a PlayStation or Xbox owner. Black Friday sales have kicked off on both platforms. The biggest games of the year are on sale and that includes first-time discounts on games like Street Fighter 6, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, Payday 3, and many others. You're also going to find a lot of first-party titles on sale, which includes the first discount on Starfield for Xbox. PlayStation is countering with deals on its first-party library, which includes a discount on the full Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and the Horizon Call of the Mountain VR adventure.
Sorry, Nintendo fans. Your time arrives next week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Tom Clancy's The Division Franchise Bundle - $13.75 (75% off)
- GreedFall Gold Edition - $12.00 (70% off)
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends - $4.00 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Black Friday 2023 Sale
- Starfield - $55.99 (20% off)
- Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Editions - $119.98 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $63.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $39.99 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $27.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $48.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 24 - $41.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- F1 23 - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $19.99 (60% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Lamplighters League - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $24.49 (65% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $25.66 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $17.49 (75% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $27.99 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $23.99 (70% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive Daredevil Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Black Friday 2023 Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- PlayStation Black Friday 2023 Sale
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain [PSVR2] - $39.59 (34% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $13.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $56.79 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $39.99 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Lies of P - $47.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Payday 3 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $27.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- NHL 24 - $41.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- F1 23 - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- High on Life - $25.99 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Premium Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $19.99 (60% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Complete Hero Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $24.49 (65% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row - $19.79 (67% ff)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $14.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $17.49 (75% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $27.99 (30% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (60% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive Daredevil Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Black Friday 2023 Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Humanity - $19.79 (67% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock Bundle - $22.49 (25% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - $11.99 (20% off)
- Bugsnax - $9.99 (60% off)
- Trek To Yomi - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mighty Goose - $7.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tinykin - $12.49 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- WB Games Halloween Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Serenity Forge Autumn Sale
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - $11.24 (25% off)
- Death's Gambit: Afterlife - $12.99 (35% off)
- LISA: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (20% off)
- Long Gone Days - $19.99 (20% off)
- Smile For Me - $11.24 (25% off)
- Virgo Versus The Zodiac - $15.99 (20% off)
- Neversong - $4.49 (70% off)
- Lifeless Planet Premiere Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Pinstripe - $2.99 (80% off)
- Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse - $9.99 (50% off)
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine - $3.99 (80% off)
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- RiffTrax: The Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- BIT.TRIP COLLECTION - $2.45 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
