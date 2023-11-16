Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 115 We're breaking down the trailer for Madame Web and Pokemon Concierge on today's PGTC.

Happy Thursday, folks! It's been an insanely busy news week in the entertainment business, so prepare for a barrage of high-profile news stories! Hosts Donovan and Greg are chomping at the bit to discuss it all.

Episode 115 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

It's a busy week for trailers on PGTC! Madame Web, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians will all be featured on today's broadcast. Be sure to drop by and share your thoughts one them!

We'd like to thank you for listening to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further support us can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Welcome to the Pokemon hotel, it's time for Episode 115 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!