Apple claims iPhone will get RCS support in 2024 Apple says RCS will 'offer a better interoperability experience' for users.

iPhone and Android users have long wished for Apple to support RCS (Rich Communication Services) on iPhone devices. The popular communication protocol would allow for increased interactivity when texting across iPhone and Android devices, including read receipts and doing away with the dreaded green text bubbles. Those wishes may have finally been answered, as Apple has announced that RCS support is coming to iPhones in 2024.

Apple announced the news in a statement to 9to5Mac. Apple previously held a firm stance against adding RCS support for iPhone, and received a lot of criticism from users and competitors as a result. In its statement, Apple explained that RCS can enhance the user experience for iPhone owners.



Source: Apple

Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.

This news interestingly comes on the heels of yesterday’s announcement from Nothing. The tech company behind the Nothing Phone announced Nothing Chats, a new app that will bring iMessage to Android. In its reveal, Nothing expressed concern that Apple might try to take legal action once it caught wind of the news. Apple did not directly acknowledge Nothing’s announcement, but it’s impossible to ignore the timing.

With RCS support coming to iPhones next year in a software update, we could soon be entering a new era in the smartphone space. For the latest business moves at Apple, stick with us here on Shacknews.