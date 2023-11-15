New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nothing Phone reveals plans to bring iMessage to Android

Nothing aims to eliminate the dreaded green bubbles with its Nothing Chats app.
Donovan Erskine
Nothing
1

iMessage has been a staple feature in Apple Products since its 2011 introduction. It’s also been a point of contention in the long-standing feud between iPhone and Android users, as the former refuses to put the app on the latter, causing green—instead of the usual blue—bubbles to appear when texting someone across operating systems. Nothing, the company behind the Nothing Phone, has announced a new app that will allow Android devices to use iMessage.

Nothing announced its new app in a video titled “We made iMessage for Android…” In the video, the company goes over what inspired it to create the app, citing the “blue bubble vs green bubble debate.” The app is being co-developed with Sunbird, and will begin rolling out in an early state this Friday for Nothing Phone 2 owners.

Nothing also expresses concern over potential legal action from Apple once the iPhone maker catches wind of Nothing Chats. This includes putting “Sorry Tim” in the video’s thumbnail and CEO Carl Pei saying “I’m working under the assumption that Tim Cook is going to watch this video.” Nothing provided the following statement on its official website.

Apple has been firm in its stance against putting iMessage on Android, so we’ll be watching curiously to see if the company does indeed take legal action against Nothing. As for what’s going on at Apple’s house, the company recently reported financial earnings for the latest quarter, which included a beat on revenue and EPS expectations.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

