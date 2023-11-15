Nothing Phone reveals plans to bring iMessage to Android Nothing aims to eliminate the dreaded green bubbles with its Nothing Chats app.

iMessage has been a staple feature in Apple Products since its 2011 introduction. It’s also been a point of contention in the long-standing feud between iPhone and Android users, as the former refuses to put the app on the latter, causing green—instead of the usual blue—bubbles to appear when texting someone across operating systems. Nothing, the company behind the Nothing Phone, has announced a new app that will allow Android devices to use iMessage.

Nothing announced its new app in a video titled “We made iMessage for Android…” In the video, the company goes over what inspired it to create the app, citing the “blue bubble vs green bubble debate.” The app is being co-developed with Sunbird, and will begin rolling out in an early state this Friday for Nothing Phone 2 owners.

Nothing also expresses concern over potential legal action from Apple once the iPhone maker catches wind of Nothing Chats. This includes putting “Sorry Tim” in the video’s thumbnail and CEO Carl Pei saying “I’m working under the assumption that Tim Cook is going to watch this video.” Nothing provided the following statement on its official website.

We believe in windows, not walls. If messaging services are dividing phone users, then we want to break those barriers down. Nothing Chats is an app developed in partnership with Sunbird, which allows you to message other users via blue bubbles. We are currently in a Beta phase, which means more features and improvements are coming down the line.

Apple has been firm in its stance against putting iMessage on Android, so we’ll be watching curiously to see if the company does indeed take legal action against Nothing. As for what’s going on at Apple’s house, the company recently reported financial earnings for the latest quarter, which included a beat on revenue and EPS expectations.