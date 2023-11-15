Judgment of Kelgorath god roll - Destiny 2 Become judge, jury, and executioner with this Judgment of Kelgorath god roll.

Season of the Witch not only brought a great story it also brought with it a war chest of top tier weaponry in a brand new playlist. Judgment of Kelgorath is one of these weapons and this god roll is a must have for Glaive fans in Destiny 2.

Judgment of Kelgorath is a Solar, Aggressive Glaive and comes with some solid combinations for fans of the weapon archetype. Ranging from big damage to mob clearing, Judgment of Kelgorath can do it all for Guardians looking to build around this unique piece of kit.

How to get Judgment of Kelgorath

Judgment of Kelgorath can be acquired from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield when it becomes the active mission in the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Judgment of Kelgorath has a chance to receive Deepsight Resonance rolls to build toward a craftable version, giving this weapon access to enhanced perks. To do this, Guardians must find five red border versions to get this god roll on the crafting table.

PvE - Judgment of Kelgorath god roll

Judgment of Kelgorath like most Glaives needs some building to really get the most out of it. This god roll digs deep into that and comes out with a Glaive well worth a Guardians time.

Judgment of Kelgorath - PVE Haft Auxiliary Reserves (Shield Duration +15, Charge Time +15, Reload -10) Magazine Light Mag (Reload +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Overflow (Upon picking up Special or Heavy ammo: Magazine gets refilled and overflowed from reserves. Maxes out at 100 percent increased Magazine capacity. Activates even if stowed) Perk 2 Close to Melee (30 percent increased Glaive melee damage for 10 seconds upon scoring a Glaive projectile kill. Dealing projectile or melee damage extends the buff duration by five seconds, up to 10 seconds) Origint Trait Ambush (Grants the following benefits if you have not dealt or received damage in the last five seconds: Range +20 and Handling +20. 10.78 percent increased damage against PvE Combatants. Deactivates two seconds after exchanging damage) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start this off with Auxiliary Reserves, giving big buffs to Shield Duration and Charge Time pushing Judgment of Kelgorath to be a great defensive weapon whilst still having strong offence. Follow up with Light Mag to offset the negative Reload from the Barrel and boost Range which helps your projectiles find their targets with ease.

Overflow then comes in to give Judgment of Kelgorath the potential to double the Magazine size, this gives it more versatility in endgame content because of the sustained damage it can pump out. Finish this off with Close to Melee, which will ensure you get a 30 percent damage boost when you score a projectile kill. With Overflow, you’ll have more rounds receiving this huge damage bump. You can extend this by scoring hits on your enemies making this Glaive a formidable choice for your Special weapon slot.

PvP - Judgment of Kelgorath god roll

With the right setup, Glaives can be a menace to play against in the Crucible. This god roll is one step closer to you causing havoc for your enemies.

Judgment of Kelgorath - PVP Haft Ballistic Tuning (Range +15, Shield Duration -10, Charge Time -10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Immovable Object (While blocking and stationary: Glaive projectiles hits grant 90 percent increased weapon energy) Perk 2 Unstoppable Force (Upon blocking damage with the Glaive Shield: 20 percent increased projectile damage for four seconds or until no longer blocking. Blocking any hit refreshes the duration) Origin Trait Ambush (Grants the following benefits if you have not dealt or received damage in the last five seconds: Range +20 and Handling +20. 10.78 percent increased damage against PvE Combatants. Deactivates two seconds after exchanging damage) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Increases weapon ready and stow speed by 10 percent)

Start this one off with Ballistic Tuning. The large Range boost will increase the effectiveness of your Glaive projectile shots making them track and hit their targets more effectively. Accurized Rounds then provides even more Range, giving Judgment of Kelgorath sniper-like precision with its shots.

To finish this god roll off, Immovable Object and Unstoppable Force are two perks that work in tandem to create a deadly combination when mastered. Immovable Object effectively refills your Glaive shield by 90 percent when taking damage while stationary. Unstoppable Force then ties to Immovable Object perfectly by boosting projectile damage by 20 percent with further blocks refreshing the damage boost duration. This makes for a weapon that can be used offensively and defensively to great effect and can push your team to victory.

Judgment of Kelgorath goes under the radar but comes in as a powerful Glaive ready to be mastered. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.