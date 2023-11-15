Path of Least Resistance god roll - Destiny 2 A god roll Path of Least Resistance is one you will have a tough time resisting in Destiny 2.

The weekly Exotic Mission Rotator is now in full flow since being introduced with Season of the Witch. Path of Least Resistance found a new home in this playlist and is a much sought after Trace Rifle. Path of Least Resistance is an Arc, Adaptive Frame, Trace Rifle and packs a punch with some unique perk combinations that fit strongly for this god roll.

How to get Path of Least Resistance

Path of Least Resistance is obtainable from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield when it is the active mission in the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Path of Least Resistance has a chance to receive Deepsight Resonance rolls to build toward a craftable version, enabling the weapon to be crafted with enhanced perks. To do this, Guardians require five red borders total to make this god roll on the crafting table.

PvE - Path of Least Resistance god roll

Path of Least Resistance can tangle with some of the toughest content in Destiny 2 and this god roll will make it feel like an essential tool across challenging game modes.

Path of Least Resistance - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Battery Tactical Battery (Stability +5, Range +5, Reload +10) Perk 1 Shoot to Loot (On weapon hits against an ammo brick: picks up ammo, refills all weapons from reserves, and triggers ammo pickup effects. Only activates if picking up ammo is possible. However, shooting a Special ammo brick with at least one Special weapon equipped, it will bypass this restriction. Weapon hits against Orbs of Power collect them) Perk 2 One for All (After damaging three separate enemies within three seconds of each: 35 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. Buff duration cannot be refreshed) Origin Trait Ambush (Grants the following benefits if you have not dealt or received damage in the last five seconds: Range +20 and Handling +20. 15 percent decreased Draw Time on Bows. 10.78 percent increased damage against PvE Combatants. Deactivates two seconds after exchanging damage) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Pick this up with Corkscrew Rifling for a boost to three essential stats to keep this Trace Rifle feeling light and snappy while also giving it that sticky and consistent feel when bearing down on your targets. Tactical Battery then further boosts these essential stats but switches Handling for Reload, a welcome bonus to get you back into the fight faster when running out of juice.

A unique perk to this Trace Rifle is Shoot to Loot. Now working on Orbs of Power, this perk can be the difference between success and failure in endgame content. Being able to scoop up heavy ammo in the distance is a huge advantage to have. Keep in mind, this also activates perks such as Better Already for picking up Orbs of Power with a blast from Path of Least Resistance. Round this god roll off with One for All, hitting three targets gives a massive 35 percent damage boost. As you don’t even need to defeat the targets to activate the perk, spray three targets then unleash some huge damage to your foes.

PvP - Path of Least Resistance god roll

Other weapon types currently dominate the sandbox but Path of Least Resistance can do some solid work when playing well in a team.

Path of Least Resistance - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Battery Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Each shot while holding down the trigger grants: Stability +1. -5 percent Accuracy Cone size. -10 percent Accuracy Cone growth. Reaches maximum strength after 10 shots, granting Stability +10, -50 percent Accuracy Cone size, and -100 percent Accuracy Cone growth) Perk 2 Gutshot Straight (While Aiming Down Sights (ADS): -20 percent Auto Aim Cone size. Body shot damage increases Trace Rifle by 10 percent) Origin Trait Ambush (Grants the following benefits if you have not dealt or received damage in the last five seconds: Range +20 and Handling +20. 10.78 percent increased damage against PvE Combatants. Deactivates two seconds after exchanging damage) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Quicker ready and stow speed)

Start off with Smallbore to add Stability and Range. This keeps it easier to stay on target at a distance and gives more control while firing. Projection Fuse adding more Range pairs well with Smallbore in pushing the stat, giving a stickier feel when taking on opponents.

Dynamic Sway Reduction then comes in to provide excellent gun control and aiming bonuses, giving your opponents little chance of escape if you get the drop on them. Round this off with Gutshot Straight which provides an increase of 10 percent to body shot damage. With Path of Least Resistance firing a beam, it’s not quite a deadly precision weapon so this damage increase is perfect for taking on Guardians with movement skills.

Path of Least Resistance is easily one of the best Trace Rifle’s currently in the game and this god roll can do some serious damage in all forms of Destiny 2 content. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.