Hearthstone: Showdown in the Badlands - 10 decks to use on Day 1

It's time for another Hearthstone Standard year to come to a close. The Year of the Wolf will conclude with the game's latest expansion, Hearthstone: Showdown in the Badlands. It adds 145 cards across all 11 of the game's classes, which introduces some fascinating new keywords that shake up the game in some big ways.

As Showdown in the Badlands goes live, it's time once again to look at some decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. Shacknews recently had a chance to play against some of these decks ourselves during last week's Hearthstone Theorycrafting day. We didn't quite get killed this time as much as recent expansions, but regardless of our results, we learned a lot. Here are some decks worth trying out on day one of this new expansion.

Thijs' Excavate Warlock



1x (1) Sir Finley, Sea Guide

2x (1) Smokestack

2x (2) Defile

2x (2) Drain Soul

2x (2) Kobold Miner

2x (2) Saloon Brewmaster

2x (2) Youthful Brewmaster

2x (3) Forge of Wills

2x (3) Mortal Eradication

2x (3) Reverberations

1x (3) Zola the Gorgon

2x (4) Imposing Anubisath

2x (4) Mo'arg Drillfist

2x (5) Burrow Buster

1x (5) Symphony of Sins

1x (6) Loken, Jailer of Yogg-Saron

1x (7) Tram Conductor Gerry

1x (9) Sargeras, the Destroyer

There are decks that are "unfair" and "broken," but nothing may be more busted than the new Excavate Warlock. Here's the win condition: Excavate multiple times using cards like Smokestack and Mo'arg Drillfist. Eventually, the Warlock player will pick up The Azerite Snake.

The Azerite Snake is flat-out evil. It steals 10 health from the opponent, meaning they can never heal it (because they technically aren't inflicting damage) and it makes Armor totals irrelevant. Unless the opponent deploys an effect that increases their hero's base health, this will kill in three plays. And while it's a Legendary treasure, the new Saloon Brewmaster ensures that it keeps coming back to the Warlock's hand.

Expect this to get nerfed fast, but in the meantime, enjoy it while it's out and get to Excavating.

Trump's Wishing Well Rogue



1x (0) Shadow of Demise

2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (1) Breakdance

2x (1) Gear Shift

1x (1) Ghostly Strike

2x (1) Gone Fishin'

2x (2) Dart Throw

2x (2) Greedy Partner

2x (2) Kaja'mite Creation

2x (2) Potion Belt

1x (2) Potionmaster Putricide

2x (2) Serrated Bone Spike

2x (3) Bounty Wrangler

1x (4) Drilly the Kid

1x (4) Sheriff Barrelbrim

1x (5) Queen Azshara

2x (5) Wishing Well

1x (6) Crabatoa

1x (7) Tess Greymane

This Rogue deck has the Mayor of Value Town's name all over it. Trump is the master of getting the most out of what's available, so use this deck to pack your hand with Coins and use them for the new Wishing Well minion.

As you can see by our own experience, the Wishing Well can pay some heavy dividends. Toss a Coin for your Wishing Well and win some games.

Roffle's Rainbow Excavate Death Knight



2x (1) Body Bagger

2x (1) Death Growl

2x (1) Fistful of Corpses

2x (2) Kobold Miner

2x (2) Pile of Bones

2x (3) Chillfallen Baron

2x (3) Corpse Farm

2x (3) Crop Rotation

2x (3) Reap What You Sow

1x (4) Maw and Paw

2x (4) Skeleton Crew

1x (4) Thassarian

2x (6) Gnome Muncher

2x (7) Harrowing Ox

1x (7) Patchwerk

1x (8) The Primus

1x (10) Climactic Necrotic Explosion

1x (20) Reska, the Pit Boss

Earlier, we discussed the new Excavate Warlock and how it's a killer in three plays on most classes. The Death Knight is not most classes, though. The Death Knight can ramp up its health with the new Maw and Paw legendary, but that isn't the only idea behind this deck.

A few expansions ago, the Death Knight got the Climactic Necrotic Explosion spell, which is capable of one-hit killing based on how many Corpses the Death Knight spends. That's the main win condition, but an alternate one involves new legendary Reska, the Pit Boss. Reska's cost lowers based on how many minions died, which is a pretty easy task with cards like Crop Rotation. Either way, the Death Knight has the tools to stay standing long enough to deploy its winning legendary spell and give the Excavate Warlock some fits.

Alliestrasza's Excavate Mage



2x (1) Arcane Wyrm

2x (1) Discovery of Magic

2x (1) Flame Geyser

2x (2) Cosmic Keyboard

2x (2) Cryopreservation

1x (2) Infinitize the Maxitude

2x (2) Kobold Miner

2x (2) Prismatic Elemental

2x (3) Molten Rune

1x (3) Prince Renethal

2x (3) Reverberations

2x (4) Cold Case

2x (4) Inquisitive Creation

2x (4) Reliquary Researcher

1x (4) Tae'thelan Bloodwatcher

2x (4) Volume Up

1x (5) Burrow Buster

2x (5) Star Power

2x (5) Wisdom of Norgannon

2x (6) Blastmage Miner

1x (6) Norgannon

1x (6) Sif

2x (7) Elemental Inspiration

Alliestrasza's Excavate Mage doesn't rely totally on the Excavate mechanic to win, but more to carry players through to their real victory condition, which involves using Sif and a slew of generated spells.

Of course, that's not to say that the Mage doesn't have plenty of good Excavation rewards. The Azerite Hawk will offer a 1-Cost Titan, which can sometimes be enough to turn the tide of any game. Plus, once you've Excavated twice, Reliquary Researcher can make the opponent sweat with a pair of Secrets.

RegisKillbin's Highlander Frog Shaman



1x (1) Cold Storage

1x (1) Shock Hopper

1x (1) Sir Finley, Sea Guide

1x (2) Amphibious Elixir

1x (2) Ancestral Knowledge

1x (2) Astalor Bloodsworn

1x (2) Cactus Cutter

1x (2) Dryscale Deputy

1x (2) Saloon Brewmaster

1x (3) Chill Vibes

1x (3) Dehydrate

1x (3) Feral Spirit

1x (3) Flint Firearm

1x (3) Ogre-Gang Outlaw

1x (3) Primordial Wave

1x (3) Thorim, Stormlord

1x (4) Ogre-Gang Rider

1x (4) School Teacher

1x (4) Sheriff Barrelbrim

1x (5) Altered Chord

1x (5) Command of Neptulon

1x (5) Doctor Holli'dae

1x (5) Ogre-Gang Ace

1x (5) Queen Azshara

1x (6) Golganneth, the Thunderer

2x (6) Kingpin Pud

1x (7) Giant Tumbleweed!!!

1x (7) Glugg the Gulper

1x (8) Reno, Lone Ranger

1x (9) Walking Mountain

Frogs don't sound impressive on paper, but as RegisKillbin learned, they can be daunting once they get bigger and bigger. The new Doctor Holli'dae legendary offers a new weapon with a whopping 9 durability. It deploys a Frog with Taunt every time the Shaman player attacks and the Frogs get perpetually bigger. That means the Frogs can go all the way up to 9/9.

Shaman also has enough tools to get through the late game thanks to the new Reno, Lone Ranger and Walking Mountain. That makes Shaman one of the better classes to wield a Highlander deck.

Brian Kibler's Taunt Warrior



2x (2) Annoy-o-Tron

1x (1) Astalor Bloodsworn

2x (2) Frightened Flunky

2x (2) Remixed Tuning Fork

1x (2) Unlucky Powderman

2x (2) Whelp Wrangler

1x (3) Asvedon, the Grandshield

2x (3) Battlepickaxe

2x (3) Bronze Gatekeeper

2x (4) Azerite Chain Gang

2x (4) Dread Corsair

1x (4) Grimtotem Buzzkill

2x (5) Detonation Juggernaut

1x (5) Drum Soloist

1x (5) Magatha, Bane of Music

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (6) Armagedillo

2x (6) Blast Tortoise

2x (7) Abyssal Bassist

The Warrior is going back to his old tricks of building massive walls. This deck from Brian Kibler uses numerous Taunt minions, spells and minions that generate Taunt minions, and also effects that buff those minions.

New minions like Detonation Juggernaut and Unlucky Powderman are especially good for powering up minions in both the Warrior's hand and deck. If the Warrior starts to get low on life, the buffed-up Zilliax will fix that right up. Wish the opponent luck, because they'll need a lot of removal spells to get these big boys out of the way.

Clark HELLSCREAM's Highlander Demon Hunter



1x (1) Crimson Sigil Runner

1x (1) Miracle Salesman

1x (1) Sir Finley, Sea Guide

1x (1) Taste of Chaos

1x (2) Astalor Bloodsworn

1x (2) Bartend-O-Bot

1x (2) Predation

1x (2) Saloon Brewmaster

1x (2) Spectral Sight

1x (2) Watcher of the Sun

1x (2) Wayward Sage

1x (3) Eye Beam

1x (3) Flint Firearm

1x (3) Ogre-Gang Outlaw

1x (3) Photographer Fizzle

1x (3) Rush the Stage

1x (3) Snake Eyes

1x (3) Weight of the World

1x (3) Zola the Gorgon

1x (4) Blademaster Okani

1x (4) Ignis, the Eternal Flame

1x (4) Ogre-Gang Rider

1x (4) Pozzik, Audio Engineer

1x (5) Gunslinger Kurtrus

1x (5) Ogre-Gang Ace

1x (6) Kingpin Pud

1x (6) Midnight Wolf

1x (7) Argus, the Emerald Star

1x (7) Xhilag of the Abyss

1x (8) Reno, Lone Ranger

Clark HELLSCREAM's new Demon Hunter uses some of the expansion's best new mechanics, but the MVP is once again Saloon Brewmaster. Your main hitters are going to be Gunslinger Kurtrus and Kingpin Pud, but be ready to deploy them more than once thanks to Saloon Brewmaster and Zola the Gorgon.

There's room for improvement with this one (only one Forge card is here to activate Ignis), but it still looks like a lot of fun, especially once you start throwing down cards like Reno.

Judge's Spirit Paladin



1x (1) Flight of the Bronze

1x (1) Righteous Protector

1x (1) Sanguine Soldier

1x (1) Sinful Sous Chef

1x (2) Argent Protector

1x (2) Blood Matriarch Liadrin

1x (2) Class Action Lawyer

1x (2) Equality

1x (2) Feast and Famine

1x (2) For Quel'Thalas!

1x (2) Hi Ho Silverwing

1x (2) Kotori Lightblade

1x (2) Lay Down the Law

1x (2) Showdown!

1x (3) Consecration

1x (3) Deputization Aura

1x (3) Holy Cowboy

1x (3) Muckborn Servant

1x (3) Spirit of the Badlands

1x (4) Jitterbug

1x (4) Keeper's Strength

1x (5) Lawful Longarm

1x (6) Horn of the Windlord

1x (6) The Badlands Bandits

1x (6) The Purator

1x (7) Prismatic Beam

1x (7) The Countess

1x (7) The Leviathan

1x (10) Lightray

1x (10) Living Horizon

Judge somehow managed to put together a deck that fits the Highlander and the Pure Paladin archetypes. That means you can run wild with cards like the new Spirit of the Badlands and some old favorites like The Countess and The Purator.

This does mean you'll be running without Reno, but there should be enough to work with here that you won't need him. That'll especially prove true if you're able to get Spirit of the Badlands out early.

Funki Monki's Handbuff Hunter

2x (1) Awakening Tremors

2x (1) Bunch of Bananas

2x (1) Thornmantle Musician

2x (1) Trinket Tracker

2x (2) Bunny Stomper

2x (2) Messenger Buzzard

2x (2) Selective Breeder

1x (2) Ten Gallon Hat

2x (3) Bovine Skeleton

2x (3) Harpoon Gun

2x (4) Twisted Frostwing

1x (4) Yelling Yodeler

2x (5) Cattle Rustler

1x (5) Spurfang

1x (6) Aggramar, the Avenger

1x (6) Defense Attorney Nathanos

1x (6) Hollow Hound

1x (6) Hope of Qual'Thalas

1x (7) Hydralodon

The Hunter is getting some big handbuff tools for this expansion. While it's tempting to go big with something like King Krush, Funki Monki is keeping things small. The Bovine Skeleton should be more than enough to keep the Hunter on the attack. It simply needs a single Attack buff to keep it coming back again and again.

If your Cattle Rustlers go down, all is not lost. Cards like Defense Attorney Nathanos can bring them back for another round.

Ozzie's Highlander Dragon Druid



1x (1) Cactus Construct

1x (1) Mistake

1x (1) Planted Evidence

1x (2) Amalgam of the Deep

1x (2) Astalor Bloodsworn

1x (2) Dew Process

1x (2) Dragon Tales

1x (2) Dryscale Deputy

1x (2) Rake

1x (2) Saloon Brewmaster

1x (2) Splish-Splash Whelp

1x (2) Whelp Wrangler

1x (3) Amber Whelp

1x (3) Flint Firearm

1x (3) Gattlesnake

1x (3) Starlight Whelp

1x (3) Take to the Skies

1x (4) Desert Nestmatron

1x (4) Mechagnome Guide

1x (4) Sheriff Barrelbrim

1x (4) Spinetail Drake

1x (4) Time-Lost Protodrake

1x (5) Azure Drake

1x (5) Nourish

1x (6) Sunspot Dragon

1x (7) Dragon Golem

1x (8) Concert Promo-Drake

1x (8) Reno, Lone Ranger

1x (8) Rheastrasza

1x (9) Fye, the Setting Sun

Full disclosure: You'll probably find better Dragon Druid decks out there, but I'm using this one here because it was good for my highest winrate across my time with the Theorycrafting session. New cards like Splish-Splash Whelp can complement Nourish to help the Druid player ramp up fast.

That can help pave the way for the Rheastrasza play that can carry players the rest of the way. Even the biggest Dragons like Ysera can come relatively cheap with Rheastrasza's effect. Pick up whatever Dragon helps your situation, whether it's a board-clearing Deathwing or the new Fye, the Setting Sun that can grant a quick Lifesteal pick-me-up.

Those are just some of the decks that you're welcome to use on day one of Hearthstone: Showdown in the Badlands. What are you planning to use? Join the conversation and give us your best decks in the comments.