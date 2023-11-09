New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Square Enix shows off Final Fantasy and NieR merchandise at Toy Fair 2023

Plushies, figures, and more were featured in Square Enix's Toy Fair lineup.
Donovan Erskine
1

Shacknews made the trip to New York for this year’s Toy Fair to get a look at all the cool collectibles coming from some of the biggest brands in entertainment. Gaming juggernaut Square Enix was there to preview a plethora of products based on its most beloved IP. Feast your eyes on footage of the latest merchandise from Final Fantasy, NieR, and more.

We caught up with Sarah Bloom, an Assistant Manager at Square Enix to learn more about the company’s product line-up. She showed off several of Square Enix’s new products, which can be seen in the video below. This includes figures based on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Kingdom Hearts plushies, and other collectibles based on familiar faces.

Several of the products shown in this video, as well as a slew of other offerings from Square Enix, can be found on the company’s official website. You should also subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more informative interview and exclusive looks at the coolest upcoming products.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

