Square Enix shows off Final Fantasy and NieR merchandise at Toy Fair 2023 Plushies, figures, and more were featured in Square Enix's Toy Fair lineup.

Shacknews made the trip to New York for this year’s Toy Fair to get a look at all the cool collectibles coming from some of the biggest brands in entertainment. Gaming juggernaut Square Enix was there to preview a plethora of products based on its most beloved IP. Feast your eyes on footage of the latest merchandise from Final Fantasy, NieR, and more.

We caught up with Sarah Bloom, an Assistant Manager at Square Enix to learn more about the company’s product line-up. She showed off several of Square Enix’s new products, which can be seen in the video below. This includes figures based on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Kingdom Hearts plushies, and other collectibles based on familiar faces.

