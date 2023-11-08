Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2024 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into Take-Two Interactive's latest financial earnings call.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), one of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers, will release its earnings report for the recent financial period when markets close today. Shortly thereafter, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results and field questions from investors. If you’d like to listen to the conversation, you can listen to Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2024 earnings call right here.

The Take-Two Interactive Q2 2024 earnings call will take place at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel which you can watch using the video embed above. After it’s over, we’ll upload the full thing to our YouTube channel as a VOD. The call is also available on Take-Two’s financial website, but you need to register your name and contact information to listen.

During the call we can expect to hear Take-Two leadership discuss the financial results of the recent quarter as well as their forecast for the upcoming one. What’ll be really interesting is whether or not GTA 6 is mentioned during the call. While fans usually go out on a limb in hopes of GTA 6 news during the Take-Two calls, today’s announcement of a forthcoming trailer could lead to a GTA 6 mention during the conversation.

That’s how you can listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2024 earnings call. You should also stick around on Shacknews proper as we’ll be reporting any potential news out of the report and subsequent earnings call.