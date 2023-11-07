Lucid (LCID) EV company cuts 2023 production target to 8000-8500 vehicles Lucid's Q3 2023 earnings report wasn't especially positive and has resulted in a lower production goal for the EV manufacturer.

Lucid (LCID) has released its Q3 2023 earnings report. The company missed on revenue and EPS expectations, continuing a trend from throughout this fiscal year. As a result, the company has changed its outlook for the remainder of the year, cutting its production estimates to 8,000-8,5000 electric vehicles.

According to the Lucid Q3 2023 earnings report, the new 8,000-8,500 number was put out there to more prudently align with deliveries. This is a noticeable change from earlier this year when Lucid seemed adamant about sticking to its 10,000 vehicle production goal. Despite this, the company has a busy year ahead, noting that Lucid Air Sapphire production has ramped up while production of Lucid Air Pure RWD kicked off. On top of that, the Lucid Gravity luxury electric SUV will make its debut at the LA Auto Show later this month.

"We are seeing results from our targeted marketing approach, as the majority of new demand came from customers who had their first contact with Lucid in the quarter," Lucid CFO Sherry House said in the company's earnings report. "We've also made progress with the cost control program we implemented in the first half of the year and have identified further opportunities for 2024. We ended the third quarter with approximately $5.45 billion in liquidity, which we expect to lead us to our next major milestone, Gravity production, and beyond, into 2025."

Lucid has shaken things up in terms of personnel in the wake of Tuesday's financial results. The EV manufacturer appointed Marc Winterhoff as its first Chief Operating Officer. His duties will include overseeing daily operations and execution across global manufacturing, supply chain, sales and service, marketing, and international markets.

Lucid Group Inc. stock fell at the end of the November 7 trading day and is down a small percentage in after-hours trading.

