Nintendo (NTDOY) Playing Cards revenue grew 125% in the first half of FY 2024

While it’s a commonly shared fact that Nintendo (NTDOY) got its start as an entertainment company by manufacturing playing cards, it’s a lesser-known fact that the company still manufactures and sells cards to this day. This is especially true if you live outside of Japan, where the company’s playing cards are most popular. In its latest earnings report, Nintendo shared an update on the performance of this side of its business. Nintendo’s Playing Cards saw 125% growth during the first half of the fiscal year.

The news comes from Nintendo’s Q2 2024 earnings report, which was shared in the early hours of this morning (if you’re on the east coast of the United States). In addition to providing financial information for the previous period, it also compiles data from the first half of the fiscal year in total. Nintendo’s playing card division brought in 4.4 billion yen ($29.6 million USD) during the first half of FY 2024, which ended on September 30, 2023. This represents a solid increase from the first half of the previous fiscal year, in which Nintendo Playing Cards accounted for $1.9 billion yen ($13.1 million USD) in sales.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo has continued to not only maintain audience interest in its playing cards, but increase it. Japan is most responsible for the growth, with the country more than doubling its sales compared to the previous year. While Nintendo’s playing card division is unrelated to its games, many of the company’s most beloved characters appear on the playing cards.

Nintendo's latest earnings report was packed with fascinating information about the iconic gaming company. This includes the fact that the Switch has passed 132 million units sold and that the company has raised its financial forecast for the rest of FY 2024.