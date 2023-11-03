Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 3: First discount on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Halloween may be over, but the season of deals is on its way and it's starting off with some first-time deals on some pretty big titles. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart came to PC with a lot of hype and now it's on sale for the first time. The best price can be found over on Fanatical, which is also holding a massive birthday sale. Be on the lookout for another first-time discount with Exoprimal, which is falling below $40 for the first time.

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, Mortal Kombat XL, and Mad Max. Pay $10 or more to also receive Batman: Arkham Origins, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Pay $15 or more to also receive Back 4 Blood and Gotham Knights. These activate on Steam.

Pay $16 or more to get Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Wildermyth, Chivalry 2, Spiritfarer Farewell Edition, GRIME, The Forgotten City, and Paradise Killer. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Lumberjacks Dynasty, Fresh Star Cleaning Simulator, Electrician Simulator, and Juno: New Origins. Pay $15 or more to also receive Builder Simulator, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, House Flipper (with the Luxury and Garden DLC packs), and Farming Simulator 19. These activate on Steam.

