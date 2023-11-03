Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 3: First discount on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Halloween may be over, but the season of deals is on its way and it's starting off with some first-time deals on some pretty big titles. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart came to PC with a lot of hype and now it's on sale for the first time. The best price can be found over on Fanatical, which is also holding a massive birthday sale. Be on the lookout for another first-time discount with Exoprimal, which is falling below $40 for the first time.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - FREE until 11/9
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $47.99 (20% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $26.79 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $15.39 (30% off)
Fanatical
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $37.19 (38% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle [Steam] - $35.99 (52% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season 1 [Steam] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $33.59 (72% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $9.24 (63% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Soulstice [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.19 (88% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.47 (25% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $40.11 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $56.95 (19% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.29 (52% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.90 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $34.89 (30% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $38.63 (36% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $25.29 (49% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $15.17 (31% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $16.77 (63% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $6.37 (75% off)
GamesPlanet
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (78% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- Doom 3 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/18)
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/22)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $4.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deux Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.99 (32% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $12.00 (76% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $8.60 (78% off)
- Quake 2 [Steam] - $3.40 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, Mortal Kombat XL, and Mad Max. Pay $10 or more to also receive Batman: Arkham Origins, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Pay $15 or more to also receive Back 4 Blood and Gotham Knights. These activate on Steam.
Pay $16 or more to get Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Wildermyth, Chivalry 2, Spiritfarer Farewell Edition, GRIME, The Forgotten City, and Paradise Killer. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Lumberjacks Dynasty, Fresh Star Cleaning Simulator, Electrician Simulator, and Juno: New Origins. Pay $15 or more to also receive Builder Simulator, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, House Flipper (with the Luxury and Garden DLC packs), and Farming Simulator 19. These activate on Steam.
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $2.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- SOMA [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/6)
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Settlers History Collection - $12.00 (70% off)
Steam
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $60.70 (33% off)
- Capcom Halloween Sale
- Exoprimal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil Halloween Pack - $22.47 (81% off)
- Dead Rising Halloween Pack - $19.98 (83% off)
- More from the Capcom Halloween Sale.
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $26.24 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem + A Plague Tale: Innocence - $31.49 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $9.59 (84% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $12.49 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - $3.89 (87% off)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off)
