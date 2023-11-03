Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 3: Hitman's 25th anniversary

IO Interactive has been in the business of assassination for 25 years and now it's time to celebrate a job well done. The Hitman team is commemorating a quarter-century of Agent 47 being the best in the world at what he does. So check out Hitman World of Assassination at a significantly slashed rate on PlayStation.
Elsewhere, Xbox is offering a sale on the best rated video games, PlayStation is continuing its Essential Picks sale, and Nintendo has a deal on Moving Out 2 from earlier this year.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.90 (67% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $20.00 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition - $20.00 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Best Rated Games Sale
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $47.99 (40% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $41.99 (70% off)
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $38.49 (65% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack - $22.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Best Rated Games Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Essential Picks
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Park Beyond - $29.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $35.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Atomic Heart - $44.79 (36% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- Tchia - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sifu Premium Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $29.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $17.99 (40% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Temtem - $26.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $21.99 (45% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- The Callisto Protocol - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 22 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Weird West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Moving Out 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- WB Games Halloween Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $29.99 (40% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $22.49 (55% off)
- Gang Beasts - $11.99 (60% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $11.99 (40% off)
- Fashion Police Squad - $14.99 (25% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - $14.99 (70% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 3: Hitman's 25th anniversary