IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 god roll - Destiny 2 Get the best from version three of the IKELOS_HC with this PvE and PvP god roll.

Season of the Witch has brought with it a selection of fan favorite missions in a brand new playlist. Operation: Seraph’s Shield is one of the missions and contains some powerful loot, including the IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3. This is a Void, 180 RPM, Precision Frame Hand Cannon and is most effective when paired up with a powerful Void build.

How to get IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3

IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 can be obtained from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield when it becomes the active mission in the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 can also receive Deepsight Resonance versions to build toward a craftable version, enabling the weapon to be crafted with enhanced perks. To do this, Guardians require five red borders total to get it on the crafting table. Check out our guide on all weapon pattern sources for where to find other weapons.

PvE - IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 god roll

The IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 can be turned into a fun and worthy addition to a Guardian’s weaponry and will shine brightest in lower to mid-tier activities based on the current sandbox.

IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Seraph Rounds (Range +3, Stability +7, combines the overpenetration from Armor-Piercing Rounds, the guaranteed ricochets from Ricochet Rounds, and the flinch increase from High-Caliber Rounds) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Grants one stack of Rapid Hit per precision hit, improving Reload and Stability for two seconds. Benefits at 1|2|3|4|5 Stacks: 2|12|14|18|25 Stability. 5|30|35|42|60 Reload. 0.99x|0.96x|0.95x|0.945x|0.92x Reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Frenzy (After being in combat for 12 seconds: grants 15 percent increased damage, Handling +100, and Reload +100 for seven seconds. Works and can activate while stowed. Dealing and receiving damage refreshes the buff duration. For Frenzy, being in combat is defined as having either dealt or received damage within the last five seconds) Origin Trait Rasputin’s Arsenal (Refills 50 percent of the Magazine on elemental, barrier, or Guardian shield breaks) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Pick this up with Corkscrew Rifling for a boost to three of the most important stats on a 180 Hand Cannon. With naturally high Stability, the added Range and Handling help push the IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 to its limits. Seraph Rounds is a perk unique to the IKELOS weapon family and is a great perk to have with how it basically combines three perks in one. The added Stability and Range adds to how lethal this god roll can be.

Rapid Hit then comes in to reward Reload Speed and Stability for precision hits. This is what to aim for to get the best out of a 180 Hand Cannon in general with the high Stability helping keep shots consistent. Round this off with Frenzy, this is mainly for the near constant 15 percent damage buff. In PvE you will be amongst waves of mobs regularly ensuring this perk and its adjoining boosts stay up throughout your battles.

PvP - IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 god roll

These 180 Hand Cannons might not be up there in the current meta but there’s a lot to love about them if you can master the playstyle which is mainly peek shooting and playing angles effectively.

IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Seraph Rounds (Range +3, Stability +7, combines the overpenetration from Armor-Piercing Rounds, the guaranteed ricochets from Ricochet Rounds, and the flinch increase from High-Caliber Rounds) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Grants one stack of Rapid Hit per precision hit, improving Reload and Stability for two seconds. Benefits at 1|2|3|4|5 Stacks: 2|12|14|18|25 Stability. 5|30|35|42|60 Reload. 0.99x|0.96x|0.95x|0.945x|0.92x Reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Rampage (Provides a stacking damage buff on weapon kills: 10 percent | 21 percent | 33.1 percent increased damage at 1|2|3 stacks for 4.5 seconds. Weapon kills refresh the buff's duration. Buff persists while stowed) Origin Trait Rasputin’s Arsenal (Refills 50 percent of the Magazine on elemental, barrier, or Guardian shield breaks) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Start this god roll off with Hammer-Forged Rifling for the Barrel, this adds extra Range to pair with the already strong Stability stat. Seraph Rounds is the best Magazine choice due it combining three quality perks into one with added Stability and Range which are the key stats for this type of Hand Cannon

Rapid Hit is a must have perk for the IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 for rewarding precision hits with Stability and a boosted Reload Speed. This helps keep the IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 on target after every shot and the Reload Speed boost is needed as its base stat is low. Rampage then completes this god roll by adding a stacking damage buff. With an uptime of 4.5 seconds, quickly moving to the next target will keep this Hand Cannon hitting hard.

IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 is a great choice for 180RPM Hand Cannon fans and will fit nicely into any Void build. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.