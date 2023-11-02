New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC gets December release date

Part Two of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will arrive in mid December.
Donovan Erskine
Game Freak
This past September saw the release of The Teal Mask, the first of two DLC expansions planned for 2022’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Titled the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, the two-part expansion aims to expand on the Paldean mythos and increase the amount of mons in the Pokedex. The Indigo Disk is the second and final part of this DLC. Originally slated for a winter 2023 release window, we now know that the DLC will arrive on December 14.

The Pokemon Company casually announced the release date for The Indigo Disk DLC in a tweet this morning. This is a contrast from the release date announcement for The Teal Mask, which was accompanied by a deep dive video. It appears that we’ll have to wait a bit longer for more concrete details about what’s in store for the last leg of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Terapagos' face.

Source: Game Freak

A direct follow-up to The Teal Mask, The Indigo Disk will take players to Blueberry Academy, a school floating on the waters of the Unova region. The announcement trailer released earlier this year revealed a slew of new trainers that players will meet while serving as an exchange student at Blueberry Academy. This DLC will also add Terapagos, the Legendary tortoise Pokemon previously teased in Scarlet and Violet.

The Indigo Disk is also expected to be released alongside a free update that will expand the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, allowing players to transfer over more creatures from Pokemon Home. When The Indigo Disk launches on December 14, it’ll be available either separately or bundled with the first DLC. We found The Teal Mask to be a mixed bag, and you can expect to read our thoughts on The Indigo Disk this December. Stick with us here on Shacknews for all your Pokemon news.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

