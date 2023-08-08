Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC gets September release date The Teal Mask will add new Pokemon, characters, and locations next month.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are approaching their one-year anniversary, and developer Game Freak is looking to keep both games in the front of fans’ minds with the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, a new story expansion. It’s being split into two parts — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk — the first of which is set to launch in about a month. The Teal Mask has been dated for a September release.

During a deep dive into The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, The Pokemon Company announced that The Teal Mask will be released on September 13, 2023. This first DLC will take players on a school trip to the Land of Kitakami, where they’ll meet new and returning Pokemon. This includes Dipplin, a new evolution of the Grass/Dragon-type Pokemon originally introduced in Sword and Shield, as well as the previously revealed Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipiti, and Ogrepon. The trailer also introduces us to new characters Carmine and Kieran.

With students and professors from Blueberry Academy, The Teal Mask will dive into the folklore of the Land of Kitakami. During the journey, players will also meet Perrin, a photographer in search of a mysterious Pokemon. You’ll be able to aid her in her mission by taking pictures of the various creatures in the area.

We’re just one month from the release of The Teal Mask, the first of two Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs. It’ll be followed up by the release of The Indigo Disk this winter. This all comes from the same Pokemon Presents that revealed Paldea Region Pokemon would be coming to Pokemon Go this fall. Stick with Shacknews for more Pokemon updates.