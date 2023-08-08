Pokemon Go adds Paldean Pokemon this September Pokemon Go's Pokedex will soon be caught up with the mainline series.

Since Pokemon Go’s release in 2016, the game has continued to add new creatures from the universe, getting closer to parity with the mainline games. During today’s Pokemon Presents, we learned that Pokemon Go will finally catch up to the Pokedex of the modern games with the addition of Paldean Pokemon this September.

The addition of Paldean Pokemon in Pokemon Go was teased and then confirmed during the hefty Pokemon Presents showcase this morning. Debuting in 2022’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Paldea region introduced a new batch of starters in Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito. It also added a plethora of other original Pokemon, as well as evolutions for pre-existing creatures. It’s unclear specifically which Pokemon will be available when the Pokemon Go update arrives in September.



Source: Niantic

The new trailer also shows what some of the Paldean Pokemon will look like when they appear in Niantic’s mobile game. The release of this update will come shortly after Pokemon Go Fest, which will also add Diancie and Mega Rayquaza to the mobile Pokemon game. It’ll also be just before the first story DLC launches for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the fall.

The Pokemon Go news was just a slice of what The Pokemon Company shared during today’s 35-minute long Pokemon Presents. For the biggest news in the world of Pokemon, Shacknews has everything you need to know.