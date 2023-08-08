Watch the Pokemon Presents August 2023 livestream here Tune into The Pokemon Company's latest news presentation.

It’s been half a year since we got our latest Pokemon franchise news dump, and that’s set to change soon. Today, The Pokemon Company will hold a Pokemon Presents event to share what’s new in the popular universe. It’s going to be a big one, so you likely won’t want to miss it. Here’s where you can watch the August 2023 Pokemon Presents.

Watch the Pokemon Presents August 2023 livestream here

The Pokemon Presents showcase will take place today, August 8, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. It’ll be livestreamed on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. You can watch it right here on Shacknews using the video embed below.

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that the presentation will be 35 minutes long, meaning it’ll actually be 10 minutes longer than the last Pokemon Presents, which took place on Pokemon Day this past February. With that, we should expect a decent amount of news and announcements. While more Scarlet and Violet DLC details are a given, the cryptic neon logo in the showcase’s announcement has also left the community speculating about additional reveals.

That’s how you can watch the August 2023 Pokemon Presents. If you aren’t able to tune in so early in the morning, bookmark our Pokemon topic page for all the news.