New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Watch the Pokemon Presents August 2023 livestream here

Tune into The Pokemon Company's latest news presentation.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Game Freak
1

It’s been half a year since we got our latest Pokemon franchise news dump, and that’s set to change soon. Today, The Pokemon Company will hold a Pokemon Presents event to share what’s new in the popular universe. It’s going to be a big one, so you likely won’t want to miss it. Here’s where you can watch the August 2023 Pokemon Presents.

Watch the Pokemon Presents August 2023 livestream here

The Pokemon Presents showcase will take place today, August 8, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. It’ll be livestreamed on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. You can watch it right here on Shacknews using the video embed below.

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that the presentation will be 35 minutes long, meaning it’ll actually be 10 minutes longer than the last Pokemon Presents, which took place on Pokemon Day this past February. With that, we should expect a decent amount of news and announcements. While more Scarlet and Violet DLC details are a given, the cryptic neon logo in the showcase’s announcement has also left the community speculating about additional reveals.

That’s how you can watch the August 2023 Pokemon Presents. If you aren’t able to tune in so early in the morning, bookmark our Pokemon topic page for all the news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola