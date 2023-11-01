Electronic Arts (EA) raises FY 2024 earnings guidance Electronic Arts raised its guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year following a strong quarter.

Electronic Arts (EA) released its earnings report for Q2 2024 today. While the company came in under EPS expectations, the revenue numbers were strong enough to drive the stock upward and inspire confidence in EA’s top brass. Electronic Arts has raised its guidance for the rest of the fiscal year.

It’s in the official press release for EA’s Q2 2024 earnings report that the video game publisher announces that it’s financial guidance. Net income is predicted to be between $1.118 billion to $1.273 billion, a rise from the $947 million to $1.087 billion range previously given. Diluted EPS expectations are now between $4.10 to $4.66, an increase from the previously stated $3.42 to $3.92.

“EA Sports strength, driven by new releases and ongoing live services, delivered Q2 results ahead of expectations,” said Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA. “We remain focused on delivering for our growing player communities and building upon the momentum across our portfolio, while prioritizing investments that execute against our largest opportunities to drive long term growth.”

This information came in the same earnings report in which Electronic Arts showed a strong beat on revenue expectations for the financial quarter. Today also brought quarterly earnings news from Roku and Qualcomm.