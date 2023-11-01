Lies of P director confirms a sequel is being planned Director Ji Won Choi also reconfirmed that NEOWIZ is developing DLC for the original Lies of P.

NEOWIZ has found a winner on its hands with Lies of P. The game has sold very well and the developers couldn’t be more happy about it, so they revealed a few details about what’s ahead for the game. In a recent video, the director of the game, Ji Won Choi, thanked fans profusely for their support, but he also shared that a sequel is in the works for Lies of P. It’s being planned even as the team is preparing DLC for the original game right now.

Ji Won Choi shared details about the DLC and sequel to Lies of P in a Director’s Letter video posted this week. As Choi thanked players for driving Lies of P past a million units sold, he also promised that fans have plenty of content to look forward to in this IP.

“Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel,” Choi mentioned in the video.

DLC for Lies of P was expected and has been confirmed previously. However, this is the first mention of sequel for the game.

According to Director Ji Won Choi, a sequel to Lies of P is in development alongside DLC.

Source: NEOWIZ

Many would argue that Lies of P is definitely a universe that deserves more content based on how good the base game is. We most certainly enjoyed it in our Shacknews review. That said, there’s also wonder at where the IP would go for a sequel based on how things turned out in the game. It will likely be a while before we find out, and there’s still the DLC to see first, but NEOWIZ also has a patch full of content updates and balances coming this November. It will buff some weapon parts, offer new costumes to discover, adjust various perks, and plenty more.

Lies of P has been getting a lot of love for how good it is, and it seems NEOWIZ is going to keep giving us more to love about this universe for the foreseeable future. As we await details of the upcoming patch, DLC, and now sequel, stay tuned here at Shackenws for more Lies of P coverage.