Listen to Electronic Arts' (EA) Q2 2024 earnings call here

Here's where you can tune into EA's latest financial earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
1

EA is one of the biggest publishers in the video game industry, so there will be a lot of attention on the company when it reports its earnings results for the second quarter of the 2024 financial year. There will also be a subsequent earnings call where we expect to hear CEO Andrew Wilson, among others, discuss those results with shareholders. If you’re curious to learn more about the inner workings at EA, we’ll show you how to listen to the company’s Q4 2024 earnings call.

Listen to Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q2 2024 earnings call

EA’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, November 1, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You can watch it on the Shacknews Twitch channel using the livestream embed above. After it’s over, we’ll be uploading it to our YouTube channel. You can also listen to the webcast on Electronic Arts’ investor relations website, but you’ll need to register an account with the company.

During the earnings call, it’s all but confirmed that we’ll hear from CEO Andrew Wilson, who often leads off EA’s financial calls. With EA Sports FC 24, Madden NFL 24, NHL 24, and UFC 5 all released over the last few months, it’ll be interesting to hear how the sports titles impacted EA’s financial success over the quarter.

That’s how you can listen to EA’s Q4 2024 earnings call. You should also bookmark Shacknews’ EA topic page as we’ll be reporting any news that breaks during the call. Our market news topic page is home to even more financial stories as they relate to the video game industry.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

