Tripwire Canary god roll - Destiny 2

Season of the Witch introduced a much requested feature in the new Exotic Mission Rotator. This playlist is now home to powerful returning weapons from past seasons and one notable return to fans of Bows is Tripwire Canary.

Tripwire Canary is an Arc, Lightweight Frame, Combat Bow, and comes with some powerful rolls for PvE and PvP well worth diving into the Exotic Mission Rotator for.

How to get Tripwire Canary

Tripwire Canary is obtainable from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield when it is the active mission in the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Tripwire Canary has a chance to receive Deepsight Resonance rolls to build toward a craftable version, enabling the weapon to be crafted with enhanced perks. To do this, Guardians require five red borders total to make this god roll on the crafting table.

PvE - Tripwire Canary god roll

Bows are powerful and have strong utility in the current sandbox across most PvE activities including more difficult content.

Tripwire Canary - PVE Bowstring Agile Bowstring (Stability +5, Handling +15) Arrow Compact Arrow Shaft (Reload +10, Handling +10) Perk 1 Archer’s Tempo (on precision hit: 0.75x Draw Time multiplier for 3 seconds) Perk 2 Frenzy (After being in combat for 12 seconds: grants 15 percent increased damage, Handling +100, and Reload +100 for seven seconds. Works and can activate while stowed. Dealing and receiving damage refreshes the buff duration. For Frenzy, being in combat is defined as having either dealt or received damage within the last five seconds) Origin Trait Ambush (Grants the following benefits if you have not dealt or received damage in the last five seconds: Range +20 and Handling +20. 15 percent decreased Draw Time on Bows. 10.78 percent increased damage against PvE Combatants. Deactivates two seconds after exchanging damage) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Pick Tripwire Canary up with Agile Bowstring to start, this increase to Stability keeps your follow up shots easier to land while the Handling adds more to the light and snappy feel when cycling through weapons. Compact Arrow Shaft then pushes Stability further, allowing the bow reticle to be set and ready at a much quicker pace.

Archers Tempo rewards precision hits with much quicker Draw Time, allowing more shots to be fired in quicker succession. This is a fantastic perk when you need to pump out big damage to stronger enemies. Frenzy then comes in to grant several powerful buffs which take Tripwire Canary to the next level. The added damage boost is a big bonus but the passive bonuses to Handling and Reload Speed are where the juice comes from. This buffs the light feel of the Bow while getting your arrows ready for the next shot in double time, giving Tripwire Canary strong flexibility in any loadout.

PvP - Tripwire Canary god roll

Bows are currently a menace in the PvP sandbox and with this god roll you can really catch your opponents off guard and turn the tide of the match in your team's favor.

Tripwire Canary - PVP Bowstring Tactile String (Accuracy +5, Stability +10) Arrow Fiberglass Arrow Shaft (Accuracy +15, Stability -5) Perk 1 Archer’s Tempo (on precision hit: 0.75x Draw Time multiplier for 3 seconds) Perk 2 Opening Shot (Aim Assist +20, Range +25, -5 percent accuracy cone, -10 percent accuracy cone growth) Origin Trait Ambush (Grants the following benefits if you have not dealt or received damage in the last five seconds: Range +20 and Handling +20. 15 percent decreased Draw Time on Bows. 10.78 percent increased damage against PvE Combatants. Deactivates two seconds after exchanging damage) Masterwork Target Acquisition (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Accuracy is key to a Bow in PvP so look for Tactile String in your Barrel slot. This boosts Accuracy and offers a decent bonus to Stability for ease of use when laying down some cover fire or pushing the opponents back. Follow that up with Fiberglass Arrow Shaft, the large Accuracy bump offsets the Stability hit which is picked up elsewhere. This perk makes Tripwire Canary lethal when starting off an engagement.

Archer’s Tempo rewards precision hits with faster Draw Time, this means any follow up shot will come in much faster and this works as an excellent perk even when team shooting and clearing out several enemies at once. Opening Shot then gives Tripwire Canary a massive advantage from battle to battle, providing large accuracy bonuses to ensure you can get precision hits with ease. Paired up with Archer’s Tempo, this should make lightwork of any enemy Guardian who crosses your path.

Tripwire Canary not only has a cool aesthetic but it can be a game changer for any Guardian who masters this god roll in PvE and PvP. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.