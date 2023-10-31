Tekken 8 full character roster Wondering which fighter Bandai Namco is putting in Tekken 8? We've listed all characters in the confirmed roster as we know it so far.

Bandai Namco is fervently working on Tekken 8, and it won’t be far longer before we’re throwing down in the most cutting-edge version of the King of Iron Fists Tournament. There’s plenty to love about the upcoming game already, one aspect of which is its already robust roster. Tekken 8 has a ton of returning fighters and even some new faces to go around among its confirmed characters. Wondering if your favorite made it in or who the newbies are? Check out our full guide below.

Last updated on October 31, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT

Tekken 8 Full Character Roster

Tekken 8's roster is full of returning favorites and fighter rivalries, such as that of Asuka and Lili.

Source: Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 is set to feature a ton of returning favorite fighters in its base roster. We’ve seen a ton of the base roster get revealed already, and even had chances to play early versions of the game. There seem to only be a handful of spots left. However, there’s likely still room for surprises, especially with the usual season passes that bring DLC characters to the game. You’ll find all confirmed characters listed below:

Alisa Bosconovitch

Asuka Kazama

Azucena

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Devil Jin

Emilie De Rochefort (Lili)

Feng Wei

Hwoarang

Jack-8

Jin Kazama

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima

King

Kuma

Lars Alexandersson

Lee Chaolan

Leo Klieson

Leroy Smith

Ling Xiaoyu

Marshall Law

Nina Williams

Panda

Paul Phoenix

Raven

Sergei Dragunov

Shaheen

Steve Fox

Yoshimitsu

Zafina

That covers all of the Tekken 8 characters confirmed for the roster so far. Stay tuned for further Tekken 8 coverage and features as new details drop.