Call of the Wild: The Angler devs chat about the new Spain reserve

Rushy and Thomas from Expansive Worlds talk about the new Spain reserve in Call of the Wild: The Angler.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Call of the Wild: The Angler has been out for over a year now, and the game has both grown in both its content and player base over that time. That trend is set to continue with the release of the new reserve based in Spain, which is available as of right now. As the resident angler on the Shacknews staff, I sat down with Game Director, Paul “Rushy” Rustchynsky, and Technical Designer, Thomas Longrigg, to talk about the new Spain reserve and what players have in store for them. Please take a look.

If you enjoyed the interview, you can check out more of our Call of the Wild: The Angler content over on the Shacknews YouTube, or stay here on the Shacknews Interviews channel for more conversations with developers about your favorite games. Of course, you can also visit Shacknews proper and see what’s happening across the gaming landscape on any given day.

See you in Spain, anglers.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

