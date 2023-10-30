ShackStream: Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire provides cruelty-free creepy on Indie-licious It's a lovely night for a bite on Indie-licious, but we rebel against our hungry nature with Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire.

Halloween is this week and Indie-licious returns with yet another spooky game this week. We’ve played some creepy and unnerving titles on stream during the last few weeks, but this week brings us something a little more wholesome. Just because you’re a vampire doesn’t mean you have to be a bloodsucking parasite! At least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves as we seek a sustainable cursed life in Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire.

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire comes to us from the developers at Digitality Games and the publishers at Freedom Games. It’s been in early access for a minute, but just hit Version 1.0 on October 26, 2023. It’s currently only on PC at the moment. In this game, players take on the role of a son of Dracula, but we’re not looking to carry on the legacy of “Terror of the Night”. Instead, we want to start a farm, and we’ll be tilling the land by day and defending it by night in this roguelite farming action game.

Join us as we play Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

