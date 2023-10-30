New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

WrestleQuest developers launch Kickstarter for NES-inspired The Meating

The Meating has you playing a ghost minotaur out to get revenge against the bizarre butchers that lured him to his doom in this retro puzzle platformer.
TJ Denzer
Image via Mega Cat Studios
1

Mega Cat Studios, developers of WrestleQuest, are up to some new shenanigans with the reveal of a new game and a Kickstarter to fund it. The Meating is a retro NES-styled puzzle platformer in which players take up the role of a minotaur. Unfortunately lured to a butcher’s home and murdered in his prime, the minotaur’s ghost gets a chance to take revenge. The Meating was revealed with a Kickstarter campaign and is available to support as Mega Cat Studios develops the game now.

Mega Cat Studios revealed The Meating with a trailer and launched its Kickstarter campaign late last week. The Meating is styled as an NES puzzle-platformer, looking similar to games like Mappy and Mighty Bomb Jack. As mentioned prior, players play a minotaur, or rather, the minotaur’s ghost. Kon was cut down by a family of devious butchers. Fortunately, Gyros, the Greek God of Meat takes pity on Kon and gives him a chance to reassemble himself and take vengeance on the butchers. The Meating is set to feature more than 40 stages across various worlds that will have Kon using his powerful headbutt and ghostly powers like telekinesis to overcome the butchers’ domain.

The developers were looking to achieve a goal of $15,000 USD in pledges with their Kickstarter and have since made it to over $18,000 as of this time of writing, but there is still plenty of time to support the game. With the Kickstarter campaign just having begun, it’s expected to run until November 26, 2023, after which Mega Cat Studios will likely share more updates and details about the direction of the game’s development. Mega Cat is even hosting a contest alongside the Kickstarter in which one winner could score a free copy of the game.

Kon facing a boss butcher in The Meating
Kon has his work cut out for him if he's going to get his meat back from the butchers in The Meating.
Source: Mega Cat Studios

Mega Cat Studios most recently caught our attention with WrestleQuest, which was a fun love letter to wrestling fans and classic RPGs. With The Meating looking equally silly and fun, it’s one we’ll be keeping an eye on through its Kickstarter and beyond. Stay tuned for further updates.

