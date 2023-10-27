Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 27: First Samba de Amigo: Party Central discount

With the holidays around the corner, it's time to enjoy the company of your fellow man and maybe host a party or two. If you're going to host a party, why not pick up one of the more enjoyable titles to come out of Nintendo and Sega's camps. Samba de Amigo: Party Central is on sale for the first time, so why not get it for your Nintendo Switch and be ready to dance?
If you're looking to get into the Halloween season proper, Halloween sales continue across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Pick your favorite scary game and dive in.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $40.00 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $18.00 (70% off)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator - $6.00 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Franchise Hits Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Franchise Hits Sale.
- Fallout Day Sale
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 10/30 @ 9AM PT)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas - $2.49 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Shocktober Sale
- Diablo 4 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $14.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Ultimate Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $10.49 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Shocktober Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Madden NFL 24 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $45.49 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $12.99 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $12.99 (35% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $19.49 (35% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Elden Ring - $40.19 (33% off)
- Park Beyond - $29.99 (40% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $4.49 (85% off)
- Tales of Arise - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Season One - $49.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Essential Picks
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Park Beyond - $29.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $35.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Atomic Heart - $44.79 (36% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- Tchia - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sifu Premium Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $29.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $17.99 (40% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Temtem - $26.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $21.99 (45% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- Halloween
- Diablo 4 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $14.99 (25% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $24.49 (30% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Halloween Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- The Callisto Protocol - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 22 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Weird West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central - $27.99 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO Members until 10/31)
- MLB The Show 23 - $9.99 (83% off)
- Screaming Deals
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Five Night at Freddy's: Security Breach - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Mummy Demastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment - $2.99 (70% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - $34.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- SIGNALIS - $15.99 (20% off)
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $9.99 (60% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $14.99 (25% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $22.74 (35% off)
- Dying Light Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Death and Taxes - $3.24 (75% off)
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures - $11.99 (70% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $1.99 (90% off)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - $7.49 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Halloween Forever - $4.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- WB Games Halloween Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Halloween Sale
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $9.99 (75% off)
- OKAMI HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bethesda Halloween Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $40.19 (33% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $29.99 (40% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - $12.49 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $7.49 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 27: First Samba de Amigo: Party Central discount