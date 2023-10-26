New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to Amazon's (AMZN) Q3 2023 earnings call here

Here's how you can listen to Amazon's Q3 2023 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
1

As major corporations and investors set their sights on the final quarter of the year, Amazon (AMZN) is one of many companies reporting earnings for Q3 2023 today. The retail empire will release its report when markets close, and will hold a subsequent earnings call to discuss the quarter at length. If you’re curious to hear what leadership at the company has to say, you can listen to Amazon’s Q3 2023 earnings call right here.

Amazon will hold its earnings call today at approximately 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel and will upload it to our YouTube channel after its conclusion. Amazon will also stream the earnings call on its investor relations website, though you may have to jump through a couple of hoops to gain access.

During the call, we can expect to hear Amazon executives discuss the results found in the latest earnings report. We’ll also be curious to hear if there are any updates on the business outside of retail, as Amazon has its hands in just about every aspect of entertainment.

That’s how you can listen to Amazon’s Q3 2023 earnings report. You can expect to read any news out of the report and subsequent earnings call on our Amazon topic page. For more financial news, we’ve got everything you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

