ShackStream: Spooky Streams with Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways Join us as play scary games all week, continuing with Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways DLC!

Halloween is right around the corner, and there are plenty of awesome games to play during this spookiest of holiday seasons. We’ve been dipping our toes into fun frights with Indie-licious, but today we’re diving into the impeccable Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC. Join us as we try to survive an alternate campaign with Ada Wong!

Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC added a lengthy expansion onto the existing masterpiece that is the RE4 remake. Pretty much everything that players thought was missing from the core RE4 experience makes an appearance here, tying up most of the loose ends while offering a frighteningly fun new adventure.

Join us as we play Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways on this spooky ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m ET. You can also watch the action just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStreams like this. Your support and engagement make it fun to bring you our best and most interesting livestream content. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us out a lot and you can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free subscription to use as you please each month. Want to throw that free subscription our way? We’d be happy to have it.

Are our skills on the Grappling Gun good enough to help Ada survive her Separate Ways adventure? Tune in and find out as we go live shortly!