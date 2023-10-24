New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Listen to Microsoft's (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings call here

Here's how you can check out Microsoft's Q1 2024 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The first quarter of Microsoft’s (MSFT) 2024 fiscal year has come to a close, and the company will be sharing its results for the quarter later today. The report will be followed by an earning call where the company will share more details and presumably field questions from investors. If you’re curious to hear what Microsoft’s top brass has to say, we’ll show you how to listen to the company’s Q1 2024 earnings call.

Listen to Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings call

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it will be uploaded as a VOD after its conclusion. Microsoft is also broadcasting the call on its financial website.

There are a couple of key topics to listen out for on the Microsoft earnings call. The company recently closed its massive $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, completely altering the gaming landscape. It’s likely that the acquisition and its implications will be at least mentioned during the call.

That’s how you can listen to Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings call. We’ll be covering any news out of the release on our Microsoft topic page, and you can count on us for more finance news in the world of tech and gaming.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola