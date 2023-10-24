Listen to Microsoft's (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings call here Here's how you can check out Microsoft's Q1 2024 earnings call.

The first quarter of Microsoft’s (MSFT) 2024 fiscal year has come to a close, and the company will be sharing its results for the quarter later today. The report will be followed by an earning call where the company will share more details and presumably field questions from investors. If you’re curious to hear what Microsoft’s top brass has to say, we’ll show you how to listen to the company’s Q1 2024 earnings call.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it will be uploaded as a VOD after its conclusion. Microsoft is also broadcasting the call on its financial website.

There are a couple of key topics to listen out for on the Microsoft earnings call. The company recently closed its massive $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, completely altering the gaming landscape. It’s likely that the acquisition and its implications will be at least mentioned during the call.

That’s how you can listen to Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings call. We’ll be covering any news out of the release on our Microsoft topic page, and you can count on us for more finance news in the world of tech and gaming.