ShackStream: World of Horror assaults our sanity on Indie-licious Can we survive a mix of rogue-lite rpg survival against Junji Ito-inspired monsters? Find out on today's Indie-licious ShackStream!

As the month of October continues, we also continue our indie gaming delights with another horror find. World of Horror isn’t exactly unknown at this point (or shouldn’t be if you follow indie gaming), but it finally hit its Version 1.0! That means we’re going full throttle with this Junji Ito and HP Lovecraft-inspired rogue-lite RPG. Can we survive? Come find out if you dare!

World of Horror comes to us from developer Panstasz and the publishers at PLAYISM, which recently picked up this game. It has been in early access for a while, but just came out in Version 1.0 on October 19, 2023 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. World of Horror takes players to a coastal town where creatures from another dimension threaten to break into our world and destroy it. We’ll journey to solve the mystery, stop the catastrophe, or die trying with the use of event cards that determine what kind of threats we’ll face.

Tune in as we play World of Horror on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

Can we survive a World of Horror in which scissors girls, fleshy freaks, and gods of chaos threaten to destroy us?