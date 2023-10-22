Thoughtless god roll - Destiny 2 Put some good thought into taking this Sniper Rifle god roll into PvE and PvP.

Season of the Witch brought with it some great content to Destiny 2 and one new addition was the new Exotic Mission Rotator. Thoughtless was first introduced in Season of the Risen and now returns as a reward from this new playlist.

Thoughtless is a Stasis, Adaptive Frame, 90 RPM Sniper Rifle, and drops in with some powerful perk combinations to give this Sniper Rifle a different flavor to the usual setups giving Guardians plenty of reason to go after the PvE and PvP god roll.

How to get Thoughtless

Thoughtless can drop from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Vox Obscura when it is the active mission in the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Thoughtless can receive Deepsight Resonance drops to build toward a craftable version, enabling the weapon to gain enhanced perks. To do this, Guardians require just five of the red border weapon patterns.

PvP - Thoughtless god roll

Thoughtless has that light and snappy feel all top Sniper Rifles should have and this god roll builds into that playstyle of high skill, high reward gunplay perfectly.

Thoughtless god roll - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (While moving at a minimum of two meters per second: gain a Stack after two and 10 seconds. Each stack provides Stability +10, Handling +10, and Reload +10. All stacks are removed if movement speed is below 0.2 seconds for 0.5 seconds. Works and can activate while stowed) Perk 2 Snapshot (Passively decreases the Aim Down Sight (ADS) animation duration: 50 percent decrease on Primary weapons) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10) Masterwork Handling or Range (+10 when fully mastworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Fluted Barrel is the best choice of Barrel giving a high Handling boost for quickly switching and the Stability bump keeps the sights on target after a shot for any potential follow up. Accurzied Rounds then add to the Aim Assist by giving a much stickier feel while ADSing making hitting headshots at longer Range feel crisper.

Perpetual Motion rewards Guardians for making the most of their movement skills around the map and this naturally has an effective partnership with Snapshot. Moving quickly around the map adds Stability and Handling even when Thoughtless is stowed, meaning you can quickly switch to Thoughtless when you know an opponent's location and then Snapshot gives a massive advantage by quickly zooming in towards them. Hit the headshot and carry on the rampage through the arena, with good accuracy your enemies won’t stand a chance.

PvE - Thoughtless god roll

There’s no doubt Snipers in general need a buff in PvE. That said, this god roll can at least push Thoughtless to reward precision damage and do good numbers.

Thoughtless god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +21, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Overflow (Upon picking up Special or Heavy ammo: magazine gets refilled and overflowed from reserves. Maxes out at 100 percent increased magazine capacity. Activates even if stowed) Perk 2 Firing Line (While within 15 meters of two allies: 20 percent increased precision damage) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10 and five percent damage resistance against PvE combatants for five seconds. Maximum of three Stacks) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully mastworked) Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Arrowhead Brake is the best Barrel as it maxes out the Recoil to 100 and part of this god roll requires sustaining damage so all boosts to staying on target are needed. Tactical Mag then boosts Stability and Reload, this makes follow up shots easier to maintain and the added Reload can get you back into the damage cycle faster.

Overflow is a unique prospect and what can push Thoughtless to another level. Effectively doubling the Magazine size, this in combination with Firing Line is what pushes the damage further than a lot of Sniper Rifles on the current market. Firing Line adding 20 percent precision damage in tandem with the potential for double Magazine size can put out some serious damage. If you can sustain precision shots, Thoughtless is a niche but golden bit of kit.

Thoughtless comes with everything a Sniper Rifle needs to excel and this god roll is worth chasing when Vox Obscura next rolls around. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.