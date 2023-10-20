Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 20: Halloween sales begin

Spooky Halloween deals are starting to come in across all three major console makers. Xbox leads the way with its Shocktober sale, which includes a discount on Diablo 4. If you're not convinced that you should pick it up, check it out for 10 hours this weekend and see if you change your mind.
PlayStation and Nintendo have also rustled up some scares. Check out their seasonal Halloween sales, which offer some of the most frightening games on the market.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition - $46.89 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2: The Definitive Edition - $20.00 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Shocktober Sale
- Diablo 4 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $14.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Ultimate Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deathloop - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $10.49 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Shocktober Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Madden NFL 24 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $45.49 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $12.99 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $12.99 (35% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $19.49 (35% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Elden Ring - $40.19 (33% off)
- Park Beyond - $29.99 (40% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $4.49 (85% off)
- Tales of Arise - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Season One - $49.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition - $46.89 (33% off)
- Halloween
- Diablo 4 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $14.99 (25% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $24.49 (30% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Halloween Sale.
- Fall Savings
- Madden NFL 24 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $45.49 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space - $41.99 (40% off)
- WrestleQuest - $20.99 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tchia: Oleti Edition - $22.74 (35% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $46.89 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Wild Hearts - $38.49 (45% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Among Us - $3.49 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy - $11.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $8.99 (80% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.84 (41% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Fall Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- The Callisto Protocol - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 22 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Weird West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Moving Out 2 + Moving Out - $33.74 (25% off)
- Screaming Deals
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Five Night at Freddy's: Security Breach - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Mummy Demastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment - $2.99 (70% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - $34.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- SIGNALIS - $15.99 (20% off)
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $9.99 (60% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $14.99 (25% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $22.74 (35% off)
- Dying Light Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Death and Taxes - $3.24 (75% off)
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures - $11.99 (70% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $1.99 (90% off)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - $7.49 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Halloween Forever - $4.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Halloween Sale
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $9.99 (75% off)
- OKAMI HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bethesda Halloween Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- WB Games Great Family Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 20: Halloween sales begin