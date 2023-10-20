Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 20: Halloween sales begin

Spooky Halloween deals are starting to come in across all three major console makers. Xbox leads the way with its Shocktober sale, which includes a discount on Diablo 4. If you're not convinced that you should pick it up, check it out for 10 hours this weekend and see if you change your mind.

PlayStation and Nintendo have also rustled up some scares. Check out their seasonal Halloween sales, which offer some of the most frightening games on the market.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

