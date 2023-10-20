How to get and use the Chimera Core - Cyberpunk 2077 Here is what you can do with the active Chimera Core in Cyberpunk 2077.

While playing through Phantom Liberty, players will get a chance to obtain a rare collectible that can be used as a crafting item as well as displayed in V’s apartment. The item in question is the Chimera Core, and there is only one available in the expansion. This guide will explain how to get the active Chimera Core and what to do with it in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get the Chimera Core



Source: CD Projekt RED

The active Chimera Core is a collectible item that can be put on display in V’s initial apartment in Megabuilding H10. The Chimera Core can also be used to craft several iconic weapon mods that have the unique ability to be removed from weapons.

Players can obtain the Chimera Core relatively early on in Phantom Liberty following the mission Spider and the Fly. After defeating the Chimera boss, make sure to collect the active Chimera Core off the ground when given the chance to loot the area before leaving. An optional objective will unlock in the following quest Lucretia My Reflection prompting you to pick up the Chimera Core just in case.

How to use the Chimera Core



Source: CD Projekt RED

The active Chimera Core is a crafting ingredient that can be used to craft the four iconic weapon mods listed in the table below. There is only one active core available, meaning you can only craft one of these weapon mods per playthrough. However, these iconic mods have the special feature of being able to be removed from weapons without being destroyed. They will also automatically unequip upon selling, disassembling, or dropping the weapon it is attached to.

Chimera Core Weapon Mods Weapon Mod Type Effect Firecracker Power Weapon Mod Shoots explosive rounds. Hackatomy Smart Weapon Mod +5% chance to apply a quickhack effect. Effect type depends on the body part hit. Severance Melee Weapon Mod When an enemy is below 50% Health, each hit to their head or limbs has a 20% chance dismember and instantly kill. Wallpuncher Tech Weapon Mod Allows you to charge the weapon to 200% capacity without increasing charge time. +100% armor penetration. No penalty for penetrating cover.

After crafting one of the four iconic weapon mods, the Chimera Core will become inactive and can then be displayed as a decoration in V's apartment once more. The core must be placed manually on the table in front of the window for it to be displayed. Head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide for more gameplay tips.