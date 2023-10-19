New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 112

We're discussing the latest Netflix price hike on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture.
Donovan Erskine
Happy Thursday, Shackers! It's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!, our movie and TV news discussion show. There's plenty to unpack, so come join hosts Donovan and Greg!

Episode 112 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Netflix has announced yet another price increase after reporting a decent bump in subscribers over the last quarter. We'll also be lamenting the death of physical media as we know it (at Best Buy).

Turn your TV on, it's time for Episode 112 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

