PDP's fall 2023 product line-up includes Gambit Prime and Afterglow Wave controllers

PDP produces a number of third-party controllers for consoles and PC, either sporting flashy cosmetics or packing all the bells and whistles a competitive gamer wants. As the fall season gets into full swing, the company has provided us a look at what the company is offering over the next few months.

Realmz Wireless



MSRP: $59.99

First up, we got to take a look at PDP’s new Realmz Wireless controllers. Designed for Nintendo Switch, these colorful controllers feature artwork from the Sonic and Pikmin franchises. The former is represented in three of the four controllers I was shown, with accessories themed around Knuckles, Tails, and the titular speedy hedgehog. Arguably the neatest part of the design is the fact that each controller has a small figurine located inside the left handle of the controller, tying together the signature design.

The Realms Wireless controllers have a 30-foot range and sport a rechargeable battery that can support approximately 40 hours of gaming.

Afterglow Wave



MSRP: $44.99

The Afterglow Wave controllers are PDP’s spin on the Xbox controller, meaning they can be used on Microsoft’s console as well as any PC. The “Afterglow” moniker is a reference to the device’s RGB effect that emits from the handles and sticks. This customizable effect has six mode presets (solid, breathing, wave, rumble, ripple, ghost). The lighting zones themselves can be customized using the companion app. These wired controllers come with a 10-foot cable and have programmable back buttons.

Rematch Advanced Wired



MSRP: $37.99

Another batch of Xbox controllers, these are described as “advanced” controllers due to their customizable nature. Users can fully remap buttons, triggers, and adjust dead zones. The textured thumbsticks are intended to provide increased comfort during long gaming sessions, and has a built-in chat/game volume balance button.

Victrix Gambit Prime



MSRP: $79.99

The Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller was one of the best third-party controllers of last year, even taking home the Shacknews Award for Best Gaming Accessory. With that in mind, we were quite excited to learn about the new Victrix Gambit Prime. This licensed Xbox controller comes in at a slightly lower predecessor, but still packs a lot of the customizability. There are 12 swappable components, built-in Dolby Atmos support, and the ability to tune the dead zones on your triggers.

Those are the products we got a look at during a recent meeting with PDP. For more information about the controllers and when you can buy them, check out the company’s website. For more on the latest gaming accessories, Shacknews has you covered.