Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2022 - Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller

The PlayStation 5 DualSense is a divisive controller. Some of us enjoy it, others hate it, and still others really just aren’t fans because we prefer other controller layouts. Thank goodness for Victrix in the case of that last qualm. They released the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller in 2022 and gave us the customizability to solve all of our woes. That’s a big part of why this particular controller ended up as our Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2022.

The Victrix Pro BFG is a pretty decent controller right out of the box. It packs all of the features one should expect for PS5 play, short of features like PS5 haptic feedback, which is patented by Sony. However, the Victrix goes above and beyond the call of duty by way of its sheer versatility. This gamepad allows you to swap the position of buttons, sticks, and directional pads for ultimate customization.

Do you like the Xbox offset analog sticks? Then you can pop the controls out on the left side of the pad and turn them around to have full function of the D-pad and stick in Xbox style. Playing fighting games and want all of your buttons on the face? You can swap it out with a special six-button face on the right side of the controller that puts R1 and L1 in easy reach. There are actually a ton of ways to toy with the layout of the BFG and it’s incredibly easy to do with all of the tools necessary included in the package. More than that, the BFG is comfy, stylish, and operates on wired and wireless capabilities as well.

The Victrix BFG is a dream come true for Xbox controller fans playing on PS5. It’s also just a really good controller for everything from the conventional to the outright unique. For that top-tier level of versatility, it’s our Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2022.