New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Tesla (TSLA) reports 17.9% Q3 2023 gross margin with gross profit down 22% from Q3 2022

Tesla's latest earnings report shows a decrease in gross profits in year-over-year comparisons.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

Tesla (TSLA) has released its Q3 2023 earnings report, chronicling its performance over the past few months. The report revealed that the electric vehicle company came in under expectations for both its earnings-per-share and revenue. Diving further into the results, we see that Tesla reported a 17.9% gross margin and marked a 22 percent drop compared to the same quarter last year.

Tesla’s Q3 2023 earnings report was shared at the close of markets today. In the financial summary section, Tesla shares that its total GAAP gross margin for Q3 was 17.9%. Looking back at this time last year, Tesla’s gross profit is down 22% compared to Q3 2022.

The Tesla logo on a red background.

Source: Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) stock didn’t fare too well in after-hours trading following the release of the report. While the stock ended the day at $242.68 per-share, the price dropped as low as $238.97, before climbing back up and suffering another dip during the subsequent earnings call.

This news comes alongside the fact that Tesla reported a miss on earnings and revenue during the quarter. In other financial news, entertainment giant Netflix (NFLX) also posted its Q3 2023 earnings report after markets closed today. For more finance news in the world of technology and entertainment, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola