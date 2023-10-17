ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 380 Join the Stevetendo show for a fun playthrough of Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

We’re keeping things simple tonight on the Stevetendo show by playing the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Ocarina of Time isn’t just one of my favorite Legend of Zelda games, it’s also one of my favorites all-time. Along with Super Mario RPG, I find myself wanting to play Ocarina of Time at least once a year.

However, this playthrough is only going to be tonight as I plan to replace it with the start of a Super Mario Brothers Wonder playthrough next Tuesday. Time permitting tonight, I might splash in some other games that are on the Nintendo Switch Online service such as more of the Super Mario 3 Game Boy Advanced e-Reader levels too. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show as I play one of my favorite games, the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

It isn't a Legend of Zelda game without woods, right?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It has been awhile since we've seen Paper Mario but that changes on Wednesday night. Stay tuned for more of our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough as well as the start of a Super Mario Brothers Wonder playthrough too!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d like to see on the Stevetendo show. Just make sure they’re on the Nintendo Switch Online since that makes it easier to livestream for the show. The new Super Mario RPG is already planned for the show.