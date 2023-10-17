New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Warcraft Rumble developers on bringing the franchise to mobile

We spoke with members of the Warcraft Rumble team to learn more about the game's development.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Warcraft is one of Blizzard’s most successful franchises, so it’s no surprise that the series will soon make its way to mobile devices. Warcraft Rumble is the latest iteration of the action strategy game and is slated for a November release on iOS and Android. Prior to that launch, we spoke with members of the team behind the game.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Jeremy Collins (art director) and Elhora Davis (game producer) to learn more about the creation of Warcraft Rumble. In the interview, Collins, who is the second-longest-tenured developer on Warcraft Rumble, explains that the game was originally inspired by mobile games like Clash of Clans. From there, the studio began brainstorming how that model would fit the Warcraft universe.

The two also discussed the unique challenges that came with developing a strategy game for mobile devices. Specifically, they speak to the difference between mobile and PC UI design. The full interview is packed with interesting tidbits about Warcraft Rumble, which will be released for iOS and Android devices on November 3, 2023. Subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more insightful discussions with developers.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola