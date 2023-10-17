Warcraft Rumble developers on bringing the franchise to mobile We spoke with members of the Warcraft Rumble team to learn more about the game's development.

Warcraft is one of Blizzard’s most successful franchises, so it’s no surprise that the series will soon make its way to mobile devices. Warcraft Rumble is the latest iteration of the action strategy game and is slated for a November release on iOS and Android. Prior to that launch, we spoke with members of the team behind the game.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Jeremy Collins (art director) and Elhora Davis (game producer) to learn more about the creation of Warcraft Rumble. In the interview, Collins, who is the second-longest-tenured developer on Warcraft Rumble, explains that the game was originally inspired by mobile games like Clash of Clans. From there, the studio began brainstorming how that model would fit the Warcraft universe.

The two also discussed the unique challenges that came with developing a strategy game for mobile devices. Specifically, they speak to the difference between mobile and PC UI design. The full interview is packed with interesting tidbits about Warcraft Rumble, which will be released for iOS and Android devices on November 3, 2023. Subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more insightful discussions with developers.