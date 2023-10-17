Destiny 2 Update 7.2.5 patch notes With the implementation of Destiny 2 Update 7.2.5, there will be no more Sparrows flying around in the Multiplex. Read the full notes here.

Destiny 2 Update 7.2.5 patch notes

Bungie launched Destiny 2 Update 7.2.5 and its accompanying patch notes on October 17, 2023. This update was a doozy, bringing in a long list of updates such as increased recoil on SMGs, reduced damage falloff on Auto Rifles when aiming down sights (ADS), and plenty more. Perhaps one of the more notable notes in the list is a fix to the Multiplex in the Crucible. Players found ways to spawn Sparrows and driving them around the map. That’s no longer possible, and multiple out-of-bounds areas that were malfunctioning should be fixed as well. You can see the full rundown of fixes just below:

Activities Crucible Fixed multiple out of bounds areas on Multiplex.

Disabled Icarus Dash while using Aegis shield in the Crucible Relic game mode.

Fixed an issue where Sparrows could be used on Multiplex. Trials of Osiris Meltdown - Made some adjustments to the Dominion Zone and the Heavy ammo spawn positions. Raid and Dungeon Root of Nightmares Encounter challenges are now active.

Grasp of Avarice Players no longer lose additional ability charges when acquiring ten Burdened by Riches.

Seasonal Activities Fixed an issue where the Lacuna Card would suppress players after eliminating a combatant with a weapon with Repulsor Brace.

Fixed an issue where the Victory Lap Braziers and Deepsights that have been interacted with disappeared before newly joining players could interact with them.

Fixed the missing speaker name for holographic message subtitles. Open World Fixed an issue that caused a small number of players to be granted owned Exotics from Legend and Master Lost Sectors and from Vex Strike Force instead of unowned ones. Gameplay and Investment Armor and Expressions Exotic Armor Antaeus Ward Reflective Vents now requires full class ability to deploy. Following deactivation of Reflective Vents, your class ability energy is drained proportional to the amount of damage reflected. No longer provides an improved slide.

Young Ahamkara's Spine Reduced the Tripmine Grenade's increased HP to 70 (down from 100) and removed the bonus 50% damage resistance. Grenade energy is now provided on ability kills instead of damage with abilities.

Foetracers No longer grant max surge bonus on Glaive and Sword kills.

Icefall Mantle Fixed an issue where players spawned without class ability energy in the Crucible.

Astrocyte Verse Description has been updated to better match its functionality.

Path of the Burning Steps Fixed an issue where having the Exotic perk active wouldn't change its appearance.

Pyrogale Gauntlets Updated the Exotic perk description to match its gameplay.

General Fixed an issue where Photonic Vest was not available in the Armor Synthesis screen.

Fixed an issue where the Hinterland, Biosphere Explorer, and Ossuary ritual armor sets dropped with lower than intended stats.

The Valkyrian Mask Hunter helmet no longer has a hole in it.

Fixed an issue that caused the new ritual armor to drop with low stats. Weapons and Accessories Weapon Tuning Submachine Guns General Increased recoil globally by 10%. Reduced the mouse and keyboard Stability bonus from 20% to 10%.

Auto Rifles Rapid-Fire Reduced the Aim Down Sights (ADS) Damage Falloff Scalar from 1.7x to 1.6x. Adaptive Reduced the ADS Damage Falloff Scalar from 1.7x to 1.6x. Increased base damage from 14.25 to 15. Decreased critical hit multiplier from 1.6 to 1.55 (crit damage goes from 22.8 to 23.3). Precision Reduced the ADS Damage Falloff Scalar from 1.7x to 1.6x. Reduced the zoom on Ammit AR4 from 17 to 15.

Pulse Rifles General Increased damage falloff range at 0 stat by 1m. Aggressive Increased the ADS Damage Falloff Scalar to 1.8x.

Fusion Rifles General Reduced the minimum damage fusions can deal after damage falloff from 50% to 45%.

Sniper Rifles General Decreased the airborne accuracy penalty by 20% (Sniper Rifles are now as accurate at base as they were before airborne effectiveness (AE) with Icarus Grip). Aggressive Decreased body shot damage from 157.5 to 135. Increased critical hit multiplier from 3x to 3.5x. Adaptive Decreased body shot damage from 131 to 119. Increased critical hit multiplier from 2.95x to 3.25x. Rapid-Fire Decreased body shot damage from 90 to 85. Increased critical hit multiplier from 3.25x to 3.45x.

Shotguns General Decreased the airborne accuracy penalty for Precision Slug Shotguns by 20% (Slug Shotguns are now as accurate at base as they were pre-AE with Icarus Grip). Decreased the airborne pellet spread penalty for Pellet Shotguns by 20%.

Checkmate Weapon Tuning Pulse Rifles Decreased bonus damage very slightly to decrease some resiliency forgiveness (critical to body shot ratio) thresholds by 1 tier. This does not shift optimal time-to-kill against base resilience for any Pulse Rifles.

Hand Cannons Increased bonus damage slightly to remove the resiliency threshold that shifts optimal time-to-kill for Adaptive (140 RPM) Hand Cannons. Adaptive HCs will again kill all resilience levels with 3 critical hits. However, they will lose the ability to kill with 3 shots sooner into damage falloff than in standard Crucible. How quickly that happens will still depend on the resilience of the opponent.

Weapon Perks Perfect Float Increased base duration from 6s to 10s, increased extended duration from 7s to 12s.

Kickstart Reduced damage bonus from 20% to 15%.

Enhanced Heal Clip Now heals allies when reloading after a kill.

General Modified the descriptions on how to obtain the intrinsic perks for crafted Dead Man's Tale and what each of them unlocks.

Fixed an issue where the Defiant Ghost Projection was not showing the right image.

Fixed an issue where the Word of Crota Hand Cannon could be crafted with unintended magazine perks.

Fixed an issue where the Cataphract GL3 Grenade Launcher was still showing grenades in its magazine when empty.

Fixed an issue where Tessellation was impairing vision when combined with certain armor pieces.

Fixed an issue where Tessellation could reload its alternative fire mode an unlimited number of times in combination with Gunpowder Gamble or Arbor Warden.

Fixed an issue where Aggressive Frame Sword’s airborne heavy attacks required full energy and did not start the energy recharge delay. Abilities Strand Warlock Fixed an issue where The Wanderer Tangles didn’t suspend Champions.

Seasonal Artifact Fixed an issue where tangles created using the Thanatotic Tangles Seasonal perk had a longer cooldown than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Unstoppable Fusion Seasonal perk would incorrectly activate on Linear Fusion Rifles. Vendor focusing Reduced the price of Exotic armor tier-2 focusing. Player Identity Fixed an issue where Guardian Rank objectives were displayed as completed before the player reached the rank required to claim them.

Fixed a spelling error on the Seasonal Challenges objective for Guardian Rank 6.

The Luminous Paragon Sparrow from Guardian Games is now available in Collections. UI and UX Favorited Ornaments no longer act chaotically. General Fixed issue where players could send whisper messages in text chat to recipients who could not read the message due to having restricted message settings. Players will now get an error when sending a message to someone who cannot receive it.

Fixed issue where text chat whisper command would fail to open the text chat channel in certain cases.

Fixed missing subtitle for Cayde's coughing in Forsaken’s opening cinematic. [cough]

Updated the quest icon for the Grenade Logic catalyst quest.

The Refined Revels shader now correctly reflects its additional effects when viewed in Eververse.

Fixed an issue that was causing players to earn Triumphs for certain Guardian Games Vanguard Medals when Guardian Games is inactive.

Fixed an issue where the Learning Light quest was not available to some players.

That covers the entirety of these Destiny 2 Update 7.2.5 patch notes.